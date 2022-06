No injuries were reported after a semi truck hit an Isabella County overpass Wednesday, June 1. The truck was carrying a high load when it crashed into the Vernon Road bridge over US-127. Officials with the Michigan Department of Transportation say Vernon Rd. will be closed two to four months at that location in order to repair the overpass. Traffic will be detoured via Rosebush Rd.

ISABELLA COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO