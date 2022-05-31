ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia Bulldogs countdown to kickoff: 95 days

By Wes Blankenship about 8 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JsdVQ_0fvfdmAB00
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 30: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates with fans after defeating the Florida Gators 34-7 in a game at TIAA Bank Field on October 30, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

We’re 95 days away from Georgia Bulldogs football. So let’s take a trip down I-95 and check in on a little Cocktail Party in Jacksonville.

When I grew up as a young, impressionable viewer of Georgia football in the early 2000’s, a Bulldog victory over Florida was more rare than the undercooked burger at your family’s Memorial Day cookout.

Steve Spurrier owned the Dawgs.

There was no way around it.

Even when Georgia teams were supposed to have a leg up on their reptilian rivals, Ron Zook and Rex Grossman in 2002 and a D.J. Shockley injury in 2005 led to some sour Saturdays on the banks of the Saint Johns.

Then came the 2010’s, and a little more success. A win suddenly wasn’t too flukey. Georgia even put together a streak from 2011-2013.

But then wheel routes and a perimeter run game brought back that familiar feeling in 2014 and 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D2BRV_0fvfdmAB00
2 Nov 1996: Florida Gators head coach Steve Spurrier gives instructions to running back Fred Taylor during a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Jacksonville Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. Florida won the game, 47-7.

The Georgia Florida game has a different flavor to it now

Kirby Smart’s teams only have two losses against their SEC East rival.

One at the hands of Jim McElwain in Smart’s first season.

One at the hands of Dan Mullen in 2020.

Neither one coaches at Florida now. It’s Billy Napier’s turn to try and save the Gators, actually attempt to build a recruiting class, and get Florida competitive at the Cocktail Party again.

It might take a minute. Kirby’s Dawgs are rolling now. It’s Florida’s turn to get that rare burger at the cookout.

Other than that, we’re in the thick of our annual ‘Talkin’ Season’ conversation about the Georgia Florida game itself

It came up at Georgia’s Athletics Board Meeting last week, and is bound to come up at SEC Spring meetings.

Will it stay in Jacksonville?

Will Northern Georgia fans continue making the trek down I-95 to see this game in the same NFL stadium Travon Walker just got drafted to play in?

Kirby Smart wants it home-and-home so he can host recruits.

SEC expansion might impact how often Georgia plays Florida (although you’d have to imagine that rivalry game would remain in whatever format they choose).

Georgia AD Josh Brooks isn’t concerned about it. Yet.

“We’re not in the discussion of that right now. We signed a deal a few years ago with an option for two more years (through the 2023 season),” Brooks said at the board meeting.

“We haven’t gotten into the weeds on that yet. We’ll discuss that at a different time. It just hasn’t been on our radar right now with other pressing matters.”

Recent Countdown to Kickoff Stories

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Weekend visit preview: Big names hitting Oklahoma, UGA, Clemson

Although the 2023 recruiting cycle has been underway for some time now, the first weekend of June marks the real beginning of a chaotic six-month period leading to the December Early Signing Period. Across the country, recruits — including many of the country’s best — will descend on campuses for the first of their five allotted official visits.
ATHENS, GA
Yardbarker

Top recruit Arch Manning deciding between Georgia, Texas?

Arch Manning has almost every major college football program in the country recruiting him, but the No. 1 overall prospect for the 2023 class may have his decision narrowed down to two. Recent reports have indicated that Georgia, Texas and Alabama are the three schools at the top of Manning’s...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
City
Jacksonville, GA
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Football
State
Georgia State
Jacksonville, FL
College Sports
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
On3.com

Michigan football: Dan Dierdorf, Jim Brandstatter pass the torch in emotional farewell

LIVONIA, Mich. — Michigan broadcasters and legends Jim Brandstatter and Dan Dierdorf called their last game together in U-M’s Orange Bowl loss to Georgia in January. They officially passed the torch to new play-by-play man Doug Karsch and his partner, former Michigan All-American Jon Jansen, in an emotional farewell dinner at Laurel Manor in Livonia Thursday night.
LIVONIA, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
Person
Dan Mullen
Person
Jim Mcelwain
Person
Rex Grossman
Person
Steve Spurrier
Person
Kirby Smart
On3.com

Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek discusses SEC scheduling change

The SEC is considering some landmark changes at the conference’s annual meetings in Destin, Florida, and Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek joined The Paul Finebaum Show to discuss one of the biggest. Among other things, the discussion regarding scheduling is one of the most interesting. Things will need to...
DESTIN, FL
On3.com

Georgia Baseball squares off against VCU in NCAA Tournament opener

Georgia Baseball gets underway in the NCAA Tournament tonight (Friday) at 7:00 p.m. ET. The second-seeded Bulldogs take on No. 3 seed VCU at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. as a part of the regional hosted by the No. 10 overall seed North Carolina Tar Heels. The Atlantic 10 championship-winning Rams have won 15 straight games dating back to May 7.
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulldogs#Georgia Bulldogs Football#Memorial Day#American Football#College Football#Dog#D J Shockley#Sec#Gators#The Cocktail Party
On3.com

John Calipari discusses good, bad from Kentucky fanbase

The 2021-2022 Kentucky basketball season was a showcase of the best and worst that the Wildcats have to offer. They emphatically rode all season long with a #2 seed in the NCAA Tournament that went 26-8. That was until a disastrous end to the year with an all-time upset loss to #15 Saint Peter’s in the Round of 64. On Tuesday, John Calipari spoke on The Paul Finebaum Show at SEC Spring Meetings in Destin about how the fan reactions have changed over the years.
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

Newsstand: Freshman DB Will Johnson spends time with Michigan coaches at satellite camp

What: Michigan baseball vs. Oregon in the NCAA Tournament’s Louisville region. Michigan Wolverines football blitzed the Ferris State Sound Mind Sound Body satellite camp Thursday, and that included one player in freshman defensive back Will Johnson. His dad, Deon, is a co-founder of Sound Mind Sound Body, and Johnson was in the same shoes as the campers no more than a year ago. He showed his support and helped out, also getting the chance to spend some time with defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and other staff members. Johnson enrolled early in January and is expected to contribute right away for Michigan.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Arkansas Razorbacks ink new contract for head coach Sam Pittman

Arkansas Razorbacks athletics director Hunter Yurachek announced that the program has inked a new contract for head football coach Sam Pittman on Thursday. The new five-year agreement began retroactively on January 1, 2022 and is effective through December 31, 2026. However, if Pittman reaches seven wins in any season going forward (including a bowl win versus a Power 5 or Top 25 opponent), the contract automatically adds another year, potentially keeping him in Fayetteville through 2027.
On3.com

Scarlet Sunrise: Buckeyes begin installing new field turf in Horseshoe

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
58K+
Followers
49K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy