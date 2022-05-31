ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

New York Police Rescue Potentially Suicidal Man From Cuomo Bridge

By Bobby Welber
103.9 The Breeze
103.9 The Breeze
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Police from across the Hudson Valley helped rescue a man from the Mario M. Cuomo bridge. On Friday around 9:20 a.m., New York State Police and emergency personnel from several agencies responded to a report of a man on the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. Police were told the man climbed over...

1039thebreezealbany.com

Comments / 1

Related
Hudson Valley Post

New York City Man Killed In Orange County On Birthday ‘Doing What He Loved’

A New York City man lost his life on his birthday "doing what he loved" in the Hudson Valley. Imanol Jimenez, 23, of New York City died on Wednesday, June 1 following a motorcycle crash in the Town of Cornwall. The Town of Cornwall Police Department investigated the fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on New York State Route 218, just north of the Highpoint Lookout.
Hudson Valley Post

DA: 6 Orange County Residents Scammed $250,000 From Businesses

Six Orange County residents are accused of defrauding businesses across the Hudson Valley out of a quarter of a million dollars. On Thursday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced six Hudson Valley residents were arrested following an investigation into an alleged check fraud scheme. The group allegedly defrauded...
westchesterfamily.com

Where to Go Strawberry Picking In and Around Westchester

Where to Go Strawberry Picking In and Around Westchester. It’s strawberry season! And there are so many places and local strawberry festivals where you can spend the day and pick strawberries with your family. Check a few places in and around Westchester below:. June 4th from 11:00am-5:00pm. 85th Annual...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Hudson, NY
Westchester County, NY
Crime & Safety
Hudson, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Piermont, NY
State
New York State
City
Greenburgh, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Rescue#Mid Hudson Bridge#The Mario M Cuomo Bridge#The New York State Police#Piermont Fire Departments
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Burglarizing Yorktown Home, Injuring Victim

A 34-year-old man is accused of burglarizing a Northern Westchester home and injuring the person who lived there. Police responded at about 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, to a report of a domestic incident that had occurred on Friday, May 27, at a Yorktown residence, according to the Yorktown Police Department.
YONKERS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

A standoff between a suicidal man and first responders ended in tragedy

STORMVILLE – A man who held police, crisis workers, and EMS personnel at bay for hours on Tuesday ended when the man committed suicide. The original story can be found here. Multiple police agencies and crisis workers worked for hours, starting at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday to prevent a suicidal man with a gun on the Appalachian Trail in the East Fishkill area from harming himself, as he had threatened.
STORMVILLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
Mid-Hudson News Network

Six indicted in Orange County in check fraud scheme

GOSHEN – An Orange County grand jury has indicted six people in connection with a wide-ranging fraud scheme that spanned from March 2021 through this April, and which resulted in a total loss of more than $250,000 to local businesses. Indicted were Turgaud Dubuisson, 29; Anthony Dubuisson, 25; Robert...
GreenwichTime

Best Cosmetic Dentists In Westchester County

We only have one chance to make a first impression, and sometimes that means calling upon the best dentist in Westchester County to make your smile reflect your sparkling personality! If you don’t already get your dental care from a cosmetic dentist in the area, finding the best DDS to handle your root canals, veneers, and dental implants can be intimidating.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bronx, New York, Westchester by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 15:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bronx; New York; Westchester The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Southern Westchester County in southeastern New York Bronx County in southeastern New York New York (Manhattan) County in southeastern New York * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 344 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Oradell, or over Paramus, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Bergenfield and Norwood around 350 PM. Fort Lee and Englewood around 400 PM. Yonkers, Harlem and Riverdale around 405 PM. Mott Haven, East Tremont and Bronxville around 410 PM. New Rochelle, Co-op City and City Island around 415 PM. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BRONX, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Who Lives in this Unbelievable Hudson Valley Mystery Mansion?

I almost drove off the road. My lane-assist in my car actually started beeping as I drifted onto the shoulder while I gawked at what I saw across the road: the biggest, grandest, and most unbelievable mansion I had ever seen in person had just popped out of nowhere. Mansion...
103.9 The Breeze

103.9 The Breeze

Schenectady, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1039thebreezealbany.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy