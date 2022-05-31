ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Mayor Sarno and City Officials Attended the annual Memorial Day Mass at St. Michael's Cemetery

 2 days ago

Mayor Sarno states, “The City of Springfield is proud to honor our U.S. military personnel who have given the ultimate sacrifice for our nation....

Mayor Sarno and City Officials join with Springfield Pride for Flag Raising Ceremony

Chief Justice John Greaney, Chicopee Mayor John Vieau, Chief of Staff Tom Ashe, Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi, Veterans Services Deputy Director Joe DeCaro, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Judy Crowell, City Council President Jesse Lederman and Ward 1 Councilor Maria Perez, State Representative Jacob Oliveira, and Ayanna Crawford from Representative Orlando Ramos’s Office and Kristen Elechko, Regional Director for US Senator Edward Markey were also in attendance.
Mayor Sarno and City Officials Observe 11th Anniversary of June 1, 2011 Tornado with a Moment of Silence

Commenting on the eleventh anniversary of the June 1, 2011 tornado that left a 6.2 mile long scar through the City of Springfield, Mayor Sarno stated, “Eleven years later, Springfield is again showing our resiliency and strength as we continue to work together to defeat this COVID-19 pandemic, and we will. This year marks the eleventh anniversary of the EF-3 tornado that devastated our neighborhoods. The reminder I want to take away from this is that even during what may seem as our darkest days, we will recover and see better times with hard work, belief, compassion and unity. Please join with me as we take a moment of silence to pause and reflect on our ability as a city to join together and work so diligently on making our city whole again. It has been a long and arduous recovery process, but the resiliency of the entire City of Springfield has shone through time and time again.”
Town by Town: May 31

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Springfield and Eversource highlighted energy efficient upgrades for the school district. That is just one of the stories we’re following as Western Mass News goes town by town. Mayor Domenic Sarno and Superintendent Daniel Warwick were joined by Eversource officials Tuesday at...
Part of King Street in Northampton closed after vehicle strikes pedestrian

Schools across western Massachusetts are now taking additional safety precautions and calling for change. In mid-May, the city saw nearly 800 cases. Now, for the most recent week, it is just under 500 cases reported. Man accused of gas tampering last fall allegedly strikes again in Milford. Updated: 3 hours...
Remembering the 2011 Springfield tornado, the second longest in Massachusetts history

MONSON, Mass. — One of the deadliest, costliest tornadoes in the history of Massachusetts struck on the afternoon of June 1, 2011. The strong, large, and long-lived tornado left a swath of major damage through Hampden County into Worcester County. The tornado remained on the ground for one hour and ten minutes along a path 39 miles long, the second longest on record in Massachusetts.
Springfield schools to hold graduation ceremonies

After two years of graduation ceremonies during the pandemic, including the Class of 2020's virtual graduation ceremony and the Class of 2021's outdoor ceremonies, Springfield Public Schools announced Wednesday the return to Symphony Hall for the Class of 2022's commencement ceremonies.
Mayor Sarno Orders Entertainment and License Hearings on Saga Lounge Gun Violence

Mayor Sarno states, “My sympathy, thoughts, prayers and encouragement go out to the victim’s family and friends. More senseless gun violence and the loss of a life. If establishments are not going to operate properly, I/We will move to shut them down in the name of the public’s health and safety. The owner of Saga Lounge has agreed to turn in his license while our investigation proceeds. I remain hopeful that our Springfield Police Department will hunt down the culprit(s) and bring them to justice and that our court system will hold them and keep them off our streets and out of our neighborhoods.”
