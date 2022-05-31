ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Mayor Sarno Orders Entertainment and License Hearings on Saga Lounge Gun Violence

springfield-ma.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Sarno states, “My sympathy, thoughts, prayers and encouragement go out to the victim’s family and friends. More senseless gun violence and the...

www.springfield-ma.gov

Boston 25 News WFXT

Feds: Mass. men arrested after ghost guns, rifle parts, ammunition seized

BOSTON — Two convicted felons from Massachusetts were arrested in connection with the sale of ghost guns, homemade firearms that are unregistered and untraceable. Federal prosecutors say Zachary Zella, 29, of Dudley, and Mickie Simmons, 31, of Brookfield, sold four 9mm ghost gun pistols – one of which had a Gamo laser sight – six magazines and 55 rounds of ammunition to a confidential source three times between March and May.
BOSTON, MA
springfield-ma.gov

Mayor Sarno and City Officials join with Springfield Pride for Flag Raising Ceremony

Chief Justice John Greaney, Chicopee Mayor John Vieau, Chief of Staff Tom Ashe, Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi, Veterans Services Deputy Director Joe DeCaro, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Judy Crowell, City Council President Jesse Lederman and Ward 1 Councilor Maria Perez, State Representative Jacob Oliveira, and Ayanna Crawford from Representative Orlando Ramos’s Office and Kristen Elechko, Regional Director for US Senator Edward Markey were also in attendance.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield remembering local rapper killed in nightclub shooting Sunday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The victim of the Springfield nightclub shooting on Sunday has been identified by the Hampden District Attorney’s Office. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is now calling for an entertainment and licensing hearing for Saga Lounge. The Hampden District Attorney’s office said the victim was 30-year-old David...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
springfield-ma.gov

Mayor Sarno and City Officials Observe 11th Anniversary of June 1, 2011 Tornado with a Moment of Silence

Commenting on the eleventh anniversary of the June 1, 2011 tornado that left a 6.2 mile long scar through the City of Springfield, Mayor Sarno stated, “Eleven years later, Springfield is again showing our resiliency and strength as we continue to work together to defeat this COVID-19 pandemic, and we will. This year marks the eleventh anniversary of the EF-3 tornado that devastated our neighborhoods. The reminder I want to take away from this is that even during what may seem as our darkest days, we will recover and see better times with hard work, belief, compassion and unity. Please join with me as we take a moment of silence to pause and reflect on our ability as a city to join together and work so diligently on making our city whole again. It has been a long and arduous recovery process, but the resiliency of the entire City of Springfield has shone through time and time again.”
SPRINGFIELD, MA
springfield-ma.gov

Mayor Sarno and City Officials Attended the annual Memorial Day Mass at St. Michael's Cemetery

Mayor Sarno states, “The City of Springfield is proud to honor our U.S. military personnel who have given the ultimate sacrifice for our nation. I was honored to join with Bishop William Byrne at our St. Michael’s Cemetery for a special Memorial Day Mass, followed by attending the Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Observance Ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam. It is important to always acknowledge and respect our veterans, who gave the ultimate sacrifice to protect the freedoms we enjoy today and honor the memory of our brave and dedicated veterans. Freedom is never free, as we are witnessing the tragedy in Ukraine. God Bless our veterans and God Bless the City of Springfield.”
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Man sentenced on drug trafficking, assault and battery charges

Signs and barrels are now up on State Street in Springfield. Massachusetts teachers stand with Uvalde, TX during ‘Day of Rage’. Teachers in western Massachusetts joined others across the state for a ‘Day of Rage’ to stand with Uvalde, TX. ‘The Place 2 Be’ opens new location...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WUPE

Murder & Mayhem Saturday Night In North Adams

The Beautiful Berkshires saw another murder over the long Memorial Day weekend. This time the incident occurred on Charles Street in North Adams on Saturday evening. The crime is currently under investigation. While the worst thing that happened to most people over the holiday weekend was maybe watching some illegal...
NORTH ADAMS, MA

