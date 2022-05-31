Newsstand: Former Michigan quarterback continues to chase NFL dreams

Former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson went undrafted during the 2020 NFL offseason, but has not quit on his dream to play at the highest level. He has kicked around a few leagues over the last number of years, but the USFL product still wants to play in the NFL.

Patterson spoke to the Detroit Free Press over the weekend and admitted he did not plan to yield his NFL pursuits anytime soon.

“I love the game of football,” he told Rainer Sabin. “It’s something I am going to continue to do as long as God lets me. I don’t know what I would do without football. I think I am here on this Earth to play the game that I love.”

Last week, Patterson was released by the Michigan Panthers, who made him the No. 1 overall pick in the league’s re-launched draft. He quickly found a new team in the New Orleans Breakers.

Patterson was third in the USFL this season in passing yards (973) at the time of his release, but was woefully inefficient and made plenty of costly mistakes. He is dead-last in the league in QBR (112.4) to go with five interceptions and 13 sacks. He has also added 171 rushing yards. Patterson was unable to generate much offense for the Panthers. They have averaged 17.3 points per game, which is second-to-last in the eight-team league.

Patterson transferred to Michigan ahead of the 2018 season and immediately took the reigns at the quarterback position. He appeared in 26 games (26 starts) as a Wolverine and was a two-time All-Big Ten selection on the third team. He helped lead Michigan to a 10-3 record in 2018 and a 9-4 mark during the 2019 season. Patterson finished his Wolverine career ranked No. 1 in passing yards per game (217.7), No. 7 in total passing yards (5,661) and sixth in touchdown passes (45).

His pro career at the NFL level never quite got going after going undrafted in 2020. He signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2020, but was waived that same summer. Patterson has also spent time with the BC Lions and Montreal Alouettes of the CFL before jumping to the USFL with the Panthers and now Breakers.

Still, he continues the chase.

“I believe I am an NFL quarterback,” Patterson said. “And I want to get there one day.”

