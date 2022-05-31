Gilbert Digital Newsroom

- Gilbert has partnered with the Maricopa Association of Governments and other organizations again this year to support the Heat Relief Network.

In 2021 alone, 338 people died in Maricopa County due to heat-related illness. The heat can affect anyone, but persons who are homeless, young or elderly are at an increased risk.

We're collecting the following items from now through Labor Day (September 5th) at several drop-off locations throughout Gilbert:

Bottled water

Hats

Light-colored t-shirts

Sunblock

Drop-off sites have been set up at all Gilbert Fire Stations and several other locations around town.

A full list of drop-off locations can be found here.

Have a large donation? Contact us at (480) 503-6277 or melanie.dykstra@gilbertaz.gov to help arrange for a pickup.

Volunteer

Volunteers are also needed to hand out water and snacks and assist anyone wanting to cool off indoors at a local heat relief station. Learn more and sign up.

Those in need of hydration or refuge, please see the map of locations.

To learn more about the Heat Relief Network, visit: glbrt.is/HeatRelief.