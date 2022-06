Haven't these checks been delayed a few times already?. It seemed like it was taking forever, or at least that's how long it feels like folks have been talking about it, but just today, the state sent out the first round of $850 stimulus checks. And there was much rejoicing. With gas, oil, food, housing, and just about everything else at an all-time high, and an extra $850 isn't the worst news of all time.

