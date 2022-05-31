23-year-old Henrico woman among two missing in James River accident
One of the two women missing after a rafting outing on the James River May 30 is 23-year-old Lauren Winstead of Henrico, according to Henrico Police. She and the other missing woman, 28-year-old Sarah Erway of Chesterfield, apparently fell out of their rafts near Bosher’s Dam in Richmond.
The women were part of a group of 12 people who ended up in the water; the other 10 made it safely to land.
Rescuers from Henrico, Richmond and Chesterfield searched the area until darkness fell Monday night and resumed their search Tuesday morning at 7 a.m.
Winstead is a Minnesota native who attended North Carolina Wesleyan University, according to her Facebook page.
Anyone with information should call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000.
