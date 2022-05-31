ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

23-year-old Henrico woman among two missing in James River accident

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rPrC3_0fvfODr300
Lauren Winstead (left) and Sarah Erway.

One of the two women missing after a rafting outing on the James River May 30 is 23-year-old Lauren Winstead of Henrico, according to Henrico Police. She and the other missing woman, 28-year-old Sarah Erway of Chesterfield, apparently fell out of their rafts near Bosher’s Dam in Richmond.

The women were part of a group of 12 people who ended up in the water; the other 10 made it safely to land.

Rescuers from Henrico, Richmond and Chesterfield searched the area until darkness fell Monday night and resumed their search Tuesday morning at 7 a.m.

Winstead is a Minnesota native who attended North Carolina Wesleyan University, according to her Facebook page.

Anyone with information should call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000.

Comments / 0

Henrico Citizen

Henrico News Minute – June 3, 2022

A mistrial in the case of a Henrico teacher accused of sexual assault; ‘Big Bugs’ descend upon Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden; BetterMed is sold; a Lakeside bakery announces expansion plans; Henrico Schools officials to host “Drive the Bus” event. Thank you for reading!. If you enjoy...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
