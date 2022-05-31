ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braintree, MA

All roads reopen following fiery multi-car crash on Route 3 in Braintree

By Bryan Lambert
whdh.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A fiery multi-car crash in Braintree forced Route 3 North to temporarily shut down during Tuesday morning’s commute. At least two cars were engulfed in...

whdh.com

Comments / 0

Related
whdh.com

Multi-vehicle crash involving school van snarls traffic on I-93 in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus van on Interstate 93 in Quincy Wednesday afternoon. The school van was badly damaged in the crash and ended up overturning on the side of the busy highway with a shattered windshield. No injuries were...
QUINCY, MA
whdh.com

Person killed in Chelmsford rollover crash after possibly hitting a deer

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver died Friday morning in Chelmsford after possibly hitting a deer, the Massachusetts State Police reported. At 5:13 a.m., patrols from the Concord Barracks responded to a crash on I-495 North in Chelmsford near a rest stop. Upon arrival, they found the driver’s SUV rolled over and the driver confirmed deceased.
CHELMSFORD, MA
capecoddaily.com

Three ambulances called, traffic backed up after crash in Bourne

BOURNE – A traffic crash tied up the evening rush hour in Bourne. Three vehicles were involved in the crash on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) northbound by the Bourne landfill. An ambulance from Sandwich assisted in patient care. Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The post Three ambulances called, traffic backed up after crash in Bourne appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BOURNE, MA
whdh.com

3 T operators discharged from hospital after Green Line collision

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three T operators injured in an MBTA Green Line collision Wednesday night have since been released from the hospital, while one remains hospitalized with non-serious injuries. A portion of the Green Line is being replaced by shuttle buses Thursday after the accident. The buses will operate between...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Braintree, MA
Braintree, MA
Traffic
whdh.com

Multi-car crash in Braintree shuts down Route 3 North

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A multi-car crash in Braintree forced Route 3 North to be closed Tuesday morning. At least two cars evidently caught on fire. Their blackened and charred frames could be seen pulled over to the side of the highway. No information on any potential injuries has been...
BRAINTREE, MA
CBS Boston

Quincy school van driver accused of being impaired before crash

QUINCY - A Quincy school van driver has been arrested, accused of driving while on drugs.Quincy Public Schools officials say Stefanie Spacco was impaired when she was involved in a crash. It happened at about 9:40 Wednesday morning near the Quincy Police station. The only student who was in the van at the time is OK. The school says Spacco is employed by an outside vendor.
QUINCY, MA
whdh.com

Boston manhole cover explosions shatter window, injure woman

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two manhole covers have exploded in Boston during the morning commute, according to the city’s police department. A call came in at 8:40 a.m. that the covers had exploded at the intersection of Summer Street and High Street. Boston Police officers were on scene to assist with traffic control.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Adams
whdh.com

MBTA: ‘No Evidence’ That Infrastructure Caused Green Line Crash

BOSTON (WHDH) - Investigators have found “no evidence” so far that vehicle or infrastructure issues played a role in a Wednesday night collision between two Green Line trains and are looking at possible human errors, but have yet to conclude the cause of the incident, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said Thursday.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Firefighters investigating lightning as cause of Brookline blaze

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A blaze at a Brookline home Tuesday night may have been caused by lightning, firefighters said. Firefighters responding to reports of a fire at a Somerset Road home at 10 p.m. found heavy smoke, officials said. Everyone inside made it out safely and no one was...
BROOKLINE, MA
whdh.com

Missing Arlington man found deceased in Horn Pond area

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - The body of an Arlington man who went missing after a walk in the Horn Pond area in Woburn has been located in the pond’s lagoon area. A relative of the man, 73, called at about 11:20 p.m. to say that he had not returned home from his walk. After that call, Woburn dispatched several units, and K-9s from the Massachusetts State Police also assisted in the search. His body was located about an hour later.
WOBURN, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Whdh#Sunbeam Television
whdh.com

Rollover crash on Mass. Turnpike injures four

WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A rollover crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike left four injured on Tuesday morning, the Westboro Fire Department announced. Westboro Fire advised that those traveling on the pike should expect delays. No other information has been made readily available. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

2 manhole covers explode in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two manhole covers have exploded in Boston during the morning commute, according to the city’s police department. A call came in at 8:40 a.m. that the covers had exploded at the intersection of Summer Street and High Street. Boston Police officers are on scene to assist with traffic control.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Fairhaven Police Confirm Body Found in Water

FAIRHAVEN — A body was found and pulled out of the water in Fairhaven near the Seaport Inn on Thursday morning, the town's police have confirmed. The body was recovered near the Seaport Inn and Marina parking lot off Bridge Street. A photo taken by bystander Captain Ralph Joseph...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
whdh.com

Several Mass., N.H. donut shops robbed on National Donut Day

WINDHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A burglar targeted several donut shops in New Hampshire and Massachusetts on June 3, otherwise known as National Donut Day. Early Friday morning, Windham, N.H. officers learned of multiple robberies that happened along the Route 128 corridor in the state at “fast food donut chains,” including a Windham Honey Dew Donuts.
WINDHAM, NH
CBS Boston

Tractor-trailer slams into parked car, killing driver on I-95 in New Hampshire

GREENLAND, N.H. – A man was killed late Monday night when his car, which was stopped along Interstate 95 in New Hampshire, was hit by a tractor-trailer.It happened around 11:30 p.m. in Greenland.New Hampshire State Police said the man's car was possibly parked in the right travel lane with its lights on when the crash happened. Police did not release the man's name.After impact, the tractor-trailer left the road and came to a stop along the tree line.The tractor-trailer driver, a 25-year-old Leominster man, was not hurt.Police said the crash is still under investigation, but speed and alcohol do not appear to have been factors. No charges have been filed at this time.
GREENLAND, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy