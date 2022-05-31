ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Sun Prairie Juneteenth Celebration

By Madison365 staff
 4 days ago
The 2022 Sun Prairie Juneteenth Celebration will be held Saturday, June...

Madison365 Week in Review for June 4

Here are the most popular stories of the week. Dane County Judge Everett Mitchell is running for Wisconsin Supreme Court. Applications are now open for the 2022 Latinos United for College Education Scholarships. Alysha Justice has been named head girls basketball coach at Madison East. The City of Madison is.
MADISON, WI
"We're building on the story of Bernard and Kathlyn Mann." Tonight's 2022 Mann Scholars Annual Celebration to honor graduating Mann Scholars

Mann Scholars, friends, family, and community members will gather outdoors at Tenney Park tonight on Madison's near east side to celebrate the achievements of new, current and graduating Mann Scholars at the Annual Mann Scholars Celebration. "We're building on the story of Bernard and Kathlyn Mann and their commitment...
UJAMAA @ Madison Night Market

UJAMAA @ Madison Night Market will be held Thursday, June 9, 4-8 p.m. Vendors display handmade products, local art, artisan gifts, prepackaged foods, and fresh produce. The event includes live music, artists, special visiting food carts and pop-up restaurant experiences. ALL UJAMAA members and non-members are encouraged to read thoroughly...
MADISON, WI
It's Only 10 Minutes: June 1

The City of Madison is seeking a Youth Poet Laureate, the Dane County Board is looking to address the healthcare workforce crisis, and there's good news and bad news on the COVID front.
Judge Everett Mitchell announces Supreme Court run

Dane County Circuit Court Judge Everett Mitchell today announced his candidacy for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, running for the seat currently held by retiring Justice Patience Roggensack. Mitchell, a former prosecutor, currently serves as the presiding judge of the juvenile division in Dane County. He oversees cases involving child welfare,...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Heal The Hood Block Party celebrates 10th anniversary on Saturday

"Healing is our religion. We heal the hearts, we heal the homes, we heal the hoods," said Ajamou Butler, an artist, organizer, father, activist, and organizer of the 10th annual "Heal The Hood" Block Party, which will take place Saturday, May 28, noon-5 pm in Milwaukee. Butler...
Dane County subcommittee to address healthcare worker crisis

A new County Board subcommittee will look to address urgent healthcare workforce needs in response to data and personal accounts collected from frontline workers late last year. The formation of the subcommittee was approved at the County Board's May 26 meeting. In an interview, County Board Supervisor and Health...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Midwest Mujeres to host Yo Quiero Dinero, a health and wellness networking event for women

"We want to be able to talk about money in a way that is fun and relaxing because we know talking about finances can be anxiety-driven," says Araceli Esparza, founder of Midwest Mujeres. "We want to host a space that thinks about that for you in a cultural way. In the morning you'll have cafecito y pan. The space will be very special and people will feel very relaxed and encouraged to learn."
Pandemic was "wake-up call" for Ho-Chunk government, led to disruption of education systems, among other impacts

The COVID-19 pandemic was a wake-up call that the Ho-Chunk Nation needed to diversify its revenue, Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison Executive Director Dan Brown said in a town hall meeting hosted by Madison365. Also speaking to the long-term effects of the pandemic were Madison Metropolitan School District Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins...
MADISON, WI
Madison students can cook for their families, with a Black chef

Once a week in June, Madison Metropolitan School District students will be able to cook a full meal for their families under the direction of a Black chef, at no cost to their family. The program, funded by the school district's Black Excellence initiative, started in 2020 when longtime community...
Derek Johnson named inaugural senior director for Inclusion, Equity, and Diversity in Engineering Student Center at the UW-Madison College of Engineering

"One of the most exciting parts of my job is I get to work with some amazing engineering students on a day-to-day basis. These are really some high achieving and just outstanding students in their own right," Derek Johnson tells Madison365. "I've really had a chance to build meaningful connections and relationships with students who are going to go out and change the world through engineering. So that's what drives me every single day."
MADISON, WI
E3Inspire fashion show brings in $3,000 for Briarpatch, Little John's Kitchen

E3Inspire founder Brandie de la Rosa presented $1,500 each to Briarpatch Youth Services and Little John's Kitchen, as the proceeds from the organization's first-ever fashion show will benefit two organizations that support survivors of domestic violence. The fashion show, held in March, featured models who had been impacted...
Black Girl Magic Conference returns in-person at Madison College May 26

The Fifth Annual Black Girl Magic Conference, which will host 600 Black girls in fourth through eighth grade from Madison, Oregon and Middleton school districts, is back as an in-person event on May 26 at Madison College's Truax Campus. The annual conference encourages young Black women to connect with...
Dr. Jonathan Øverby, host of Wisconsin Public Radio's 'The Road to Higher Ground,' inducted into Folk Alliance International's Folk DJ Hall of Fame

Dr. Jonathan Øverby, host of Wisconsin Public Radio's global music program "The Road to Higher Ground," was inducted into Folk Alliance International's Folk DJ Hall of Fame Wednesday night at a ceremony in Kansas City. Øverby, a Milwaukee native, joins a shortlist of distinguished broadcasters...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Black Girl Magic Conference

The Fifth Annual Black Girl Magic Conference, which will host 600 Black girls in fourth through eighth grade from Madison, Oregon and Middleton school districts, is back as an in-person event on May 26 at Madison College's Truax Campus. This year's keynote speaker is Kheris Rogers, an entrepreneur, motivational...
MADISON, WI
Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison's communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

