Abilene, TX

Win Tickets to See WWE in Abilene on June 25th

By Frank Pain
 3 days ago
WWE is coming to Abilene on Saturday, June 25th, and will be bringing some of their biggest superstars to the Expo Center. We've also got a shot for your to win...

Enter to Win Tickets to Mulligans Outdoor Bash

Mulligans Outdoor Bash is coming Friday, May 20th featuring Flatland Cavalry, Jason Boland and the Stragglers, Giovannie and the Hired Guns, and Abilene's-own Parkside. We've got your shot at FREE tickets to this big concert and all you have to do is fill out the form below to enter. The...
ABILENE, TX
BREAKING: Koe Wetzel Lands 3rd Career GOLD Single, “Only The Beginning”

It was announced today that Texas country rock 'n roller Koe Wetzel has had a third single certified Gold by the RIAA. It was last November when Koe's first two singles achieved Gold certification. Number one, a no-brainer, "February 28, 2016," a.k.a. "The Taco Bell Song," a.k.a. the OG Koe song. This is likely the song that got you and so many other folks across the Lone Star State hyped for his shows.
TEXAS STATE
WATCH NOW: Cody Jinks First Official Music Video ‘Hurt You’ is Live

There have been a lot of firsts in Cody Jinks prolific country music career, but I'll be damned if I never realized he hadn't ever released an official music video. I remember years back giving Cody Johnson hell over not doing music videos, of course that's changed, but for some reason Jinks' lack of big time production, storyline music videos had escaped me. That changes today at 4 p.m.
TEXAS STATE
Lonestar 1280 plays the best music and delivers the latest local news, information and features, information and features for Texas and Red Dirt country, 24/7. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

