Win Tickets to See WWE in Abilene on June 25th

It was announced today that Texas country rock 'n roller Koe Wetzel has had a third single certified Gold by the RIAA. It was last November when Koe's first two singles achieved Gold certification. Number one, a no-brainer, "February 28, 2016," a.k.a. "The Taco Bell Song," a.k.a. the OG Koe song. This is likely the song that got you and so many other folks across the Lone Star State hyped for his shows.

TEXAS STATE ・ 22 DAYS AGO