The City of Iowa City will be closing multiple streets Thursday, June 2, through Sunday, June 5, 2022, for the Iowa Arts Festival. The annual art and music festival organized by the Summer of the Arts brings dozens of artists selling their work, many musical performances, and activities for the whole family. This year's event will take place in Downtown Iowa City from Friday, June 3 to Sunday, June. 5, 2022.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO