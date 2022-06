AUSTIN, Texas — In 2021, the number of people killed in crashes across the state reached a level not seen since 1981. Thirty-four percent of those involved speed. In 2021, TxDOT reports that speed was the main reason for the total of 163,756 traffic crashes in Texas. Those resulted in 6,493 serious injuries and 1,532 fatalities.

