Klickitat County Burn Ban Zone Two

JOHNSON’S TED TALK DRAWS JUSTICE COMPLAINTS: Betsy Johnson, the unaffiliated candidate for governor, made a surprise May 27 appearance at the ideas conference TEDxPortland. As reported on wweek.com, Johnson’s parroting of National Rifle Association talking points on gun control angered some in the crowd; others objected to TEDx providing an audience of thousands to one of three candidates for governor, in possible violation of federal tax code that prohibits 501(c)(3) nonprofits such as TEDx from participating in political campaigns. In the aftermath, seven people filed complaints with the Oregon Department of Justice, which oversees Oregon nonprofits. “TEDxPortland violated IRS code by including Betsy Johnson, who is running for governor, as a surprise guest,” wrote one complainant, Howard Bales of Portland. “This is an egregious abuse of their nonprofit status. The harm done to the election process is significant. Please investigate this intentional breach of the code.” DOJ spokeswoman Kristina Edmunson said her agency would forward those complaints to the Internal Revenue Service, which polices nonprofits and determines their legal status.

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO