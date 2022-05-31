ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klickitat County, WA

Klickitat County Burn Ban Zone Two

 2 days ago

Ban on Outdoor Burning from June 1, 2022 through September 30, 2022. Klickitat County is establishing a ban on outdoor burning for Klickitat County Burn Ban Zone Two defined as lands between the Klickitat County Fire District #7 eastern boundary west to the western boundaries of Klickitat County Fire Districts #4,...

Comments / 1

6/1 Wasco County Commissioners meeting

Wasco County Sheriff’s deputies will be wearing body cameras this fall, after county commissioners approved the expenditure at their meeting yesterday. Chief Deputy Scott Williams told commissioners just how important they can be:. 06 02 22 Williams 1 :06 “It protects the agency, it protects the deputies, and it’s...
WASCO COUNTY, OR
Wyden Hood River & Wasco County Town Halls 6/3

Portland – U.S. Senator Ron Wyden today announced five upcoming live on-line town halls hosted by People’s Town Hall for residents of Lincoln, Tillamook, Deschutes, Wasco and Hood River counties. Heading into these upcoming virtual town halls, Wyden has held 1,017 town halls statewide in fulfillment of his...
WASCO COUNTY, OR
Richland City Council Member Resigns Effective Immediately

After serving on the Richland City Council since 2010, Position 5 member Phil Lemley has announced his immediate resignation. Lemley, who moved to Richland in 2002 to work for Bechtel National as an electrical engineer became involved in a variety of causes, including (from Richland City information):. "Richland Police Department’s...
RICHLAND, WA
MORROW COUNTY RECEIVES SIGNATURES TO PUT GREATER IDAHO ON THE BALLOT

Last Thursday the Greater Idaho movement submitted a petition to put a ballot initiative onto the November 2022 Morrow County ballot. Organizer Mike McCarter said so far, nine eastern Oregon counties have voted for the movement’s ballot measures: two in November 2020, five in May of 2021, one in a special election in November, and Klamath County in the recent May Primary Election.
MORROW COUNTY, OR
Lent: History of the Tygh Valley

Tygh Valley Native gathering grew from an Early Indian Gathering Site to a Prominent Ranching Area. Tygh Valley is located between Maupin and The Dalles. It was a popular gathering area for the Tygh sub-group of the Tenino Indians. The Tygh are now part of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. White River flows through the valley of open grassland. The site is along the route of the Barlow Cutoff on the old Oregon Trail.
TYGH VALLEY, OR
I-84 Closure Coming June 24

A two-mile stretch of westbound I-84 near the I-205 interchange will close from 10 p.m. Friday, June 24, through 4 a.m. Monday, June 27, to allow crews to perform construction for a new light rail bridge over the freeway. Nighttime closures will also occur leading up to and immediately following the weekend shutdown.
PORTLAND, OR
Scam Alert: City of Hood River email

Do not open any email with subject line: “Revised Files From Leonard Damian”. The City of Hood River was targeted by a malicious scam email campaign at approximately 2pm today. The scam email says that it is from Leonard Damian, Finance Manager, and has link to download a PDF. It is not yet clear how many people may have received this message.
HOOD RIVER, OR
Politics
Oregon DMV Closes Offices Due To Staffing Shortages

PORTLAND, Ore. — Staffing shortages have closed some Oregon DMV offices on Tuesday. The department said their offices in Ashland, Cave Junction, downtown Portland, Lebanon, Redmond, Sandy and Stayton are closed. “We’re closing six of our smaller offices and redeploying those people to nearby offices that need them on...
PORTLAND, OR
Murmurs: Johnson’s TED Talk Draws Justice Complaints

JOHNSON’S TED TALK DRAWS JUSTICE COMPLAINTS: Betsy Johnson, the unaffiliated candidate for governor, made a surprise May 27 appearance at the ideas conference TEDxPortland. As reported on wweek.com, Johnson’s parroting of National Rifle Association talking points on gun control angered some in the crowd; others objected to TEDx providing an audience of thousands to one of three candidates for governor, in possible violation of federal tax code that prohibits 501(c)(3) nonprofits such as TEDx from participating in political campaigns. In the aftermath, seven people filed complaints with the Oregon Department of Justice, which oversees Oregon nonprofits. “TEDxPortland violated IRS code by including Betsy Johnson, who is running for governor, as a surprise guest,” wrote one complainant, Howard Bales of Portland. “This is an egregious abuse of their nonprofit status. The harm done to the election process is significant. Please investigate this intentional breach of the code.” DOJ spokeswoman Kristina Edmunson said her agency would forward those complaints to the Internal Revenue Service, which polices nonprofits and determines their legal status.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Readers Respond to Complaints at a Hawthorne Boulevard Food Cart Pod

Last week’s WW cover story examined the complaints of several food cart owners renting space in a Southeast Portland parking lot, or “pod,” dubbed Hawthorne Asylum. Those cart owners alleged unsanitary conditions, such as overflowing dumpsters and “foul” portable toilets. Multnomah County officials say such conditions wouldn’t be unusual; instead, they’re a frequent result of a lax regulatory system for pod owners. Here’s what our readers had to say:
PORTLAND, OR
New limits coming for Chinook fishing in Oregon over historically low numbers

Chinook salmon smolt are released from a liberation truck into an acclimation pond at Carver Park in Clackamas, Oregon. (Courtesy of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife) Due to years of drought and poor ocean conditions, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will restrict fishing for wild Chinook...
OREGON STATE
▶️ Couple suspected of trafficking fentanyl into Central Oregon arrested

A Clackamas County couple was arrested Tuesday night, suspected of trafficking fentanyl into Central Oregon. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team spotted what it called “criminal behavior consistent with drug distribution” as it conducted surveillance in Redmond. Johnny Stavrakis, 39,...
Oregon Secretary of State weighs in on Clackamas County election debacle

Your browser does not support the audio element. Thousands of Clackamas County ballots from the May 17 primary had to be reprocessed because misprinted barcodes left them unreadable by tabulating machines. According to the county clerk, the vote counting will continue until mid-June. The debacle is fueling conspiracy theories and caused confusion in the 5th Congressional District race, which the Associated Press finally called 10 days after the election. We hear from Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan about the situation in Clackamas County and how Oregon can avoid problems like this in the future.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR

