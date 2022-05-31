ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Public input sought on updating rules on limitations to payments for Vocational Rehabilitation services

(Salem, Ore.) – The Vocational Rehabilitation (VR) program is seeking public comment on changes to its administrative rules. The public may testify at public hearings or submit written comments from Wednesday, June 1, 2022 through Thursday, July 21, 2022. VR seeks input on the proposed changes to Oregon...

