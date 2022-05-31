Morrow County receives signatures to put Greater Idaho on the ballot

Ban on Outdoor Burning from June 1, 2022 through September 30, 2022. Klickitat County is establishing a ban on outdoor burning for Klickitat County Burn Ban Zone Two defined as lands between the Klickitat County Fire District #7 eastern boundary west to the western boundaries of Klickitat County Fire Districts #4, 12 and 15 then north on the Klickitat River to the north county line, to include but not limited to Klickitat County Fire Districts #4, 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, 14 and 15; outside the jurisdiction of the Yakama Indian Nation; and the jurisdiction of the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission and prohibiting the issuance of burning permits except for authorized agricultural burning. Residential barbecues will be allowed. At the discretion of the Fire Chief, Fire Protection Districts are exempt from this ban for the purposes of live fire training activities. Said ban on outdoor burning shall be in full force and effect from June 1, 2022 through September 30, 2022. The public is directed to check with the appropriate authorities concerning burning restrictions within the corporate limits of any city or town.

KLICKITAT COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO