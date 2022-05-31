ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrow County, OR

Morrow County receives signatures to put Greater Idaho on the ballot

By GNCadm1n
 2 days ago

The Greater Idaho movement submitted a petition to force a ballot initiative onto the November 2022 Morrow County ballot yesterday at the Morrow County Courthouse. 287 signatures were submitted although only 226 valid signatures are required. So far, nine eastern Oregon counties have voted for the movement’s ballot measures:...

Wyden Hood River & Wasco County Town Halls 6/3

Portland – U.S. Senator Ron Wyden today announced five upcoming live on-line town halls hosted by People’s Town Hall for residents of Lincoln, Tillamook, Deschutes, Wasco and Hood River counties. Heading into these upcoming virtual town halls, Wyden has held 1,017 town halls statewide in fulfillment of his...
WASCO COUNTY, OR
Wyden Announces First of Three Veterans-Focused Town Halls for Eastern Oregon

Virtual town hall for June 4 will provide opportunity for Eastern Oregon veterans, their families and veterans service providers to ask VA health care questions, including concerns about its proposals to reduce physical and mental health services. Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Ron Wyden said today that the first of...
POLITICS
Historic cemeteries commission awards grants to multiple projects

SALEM, Oregon – Oregon Commission on Historic Cemeteries (OCHC) has awarded $63,700 in grants to 19 historic cemetery projects throughout the state. The funds will help support preservation efforts, repair work and visitor education. Individual award amounts ranged from $1,439-$6,544. Funded projects:. Marker repair at the Aurora Community Cemetery...
OREGON STATE
6/1 Wasco County Commissioners meeting

Wasco County Sheriff’s deputies will be wearing body cameras this fall, after county commissioners approved the expenditure at their meeting yesterday. Chief Deputy Scott Williams told commissioners just how important they can be:. 06 02 22 Williams 1 :06 “It protects the agency, it protects the deputies, and it’s...
WASCO COUNTY, OR
Klickitat County Burn Ban Zone Two

Ban on Outdoor Burning from June 1, 2022 through September 30, 2022. Klickitat County is establishing a ban on outdoor burning for Klickitat County Burn Ban Zone Two defined as lands between the Klickitat County Fire District #7 eastern boundary west to the western boundaries of Klickitat County Fire Districts #4, 12 and 15 then north on the Klickitat River to the north county line, to include but not limited to Klickitat County Fire Districts #4, 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, 14 and 15; outside the jurisdiction of the Yakama Indian Nation; and the jurisdiction of the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission and prohibiting the issuance of burning permits except for authorized agricultural burning. Residential barbecues will be allowed. At the discretion of the Fire Chief, Fire Protection Districts are exempt from this ban for the purposes of live fire training activities. Said ban on outdoor burning shall be in full force and effect from June 1, 2022 through September 30, 2022. The public is directed to check with the appropriate authorities concerning burning restrictions within the corporate limits of any city or town.
KLICKITAT COUNTY, WA
Video’s: Goldendale American Legion Memorial Day Services

Video’s courtesy of Nancy Kusky of Goldendale TV. Please subscribe to her YouTube Channel. Goldendale American Legion 2022 Memorial Day Service at Centerville Cemetery. Listen for the surprise flyover!!. Goldendale American Legion Memorial Day Service at Stonehenge. Goldendale American Legion Memorial Day Service in Goldendale.
GOLDENDALE, WA

