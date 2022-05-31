ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

UJAMAA @ Madison Night Market

By Madison365 staff
Madison365
Madison365
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UJAMAA @ Madison Night Market will be held Thursday, June 9, 4-8 p.m. Vendors display handmade products, local art, artisan gifts, prepackaged foods, and fresh produce. The event includes live music, artists,...

madison365.com

Comments / 0

Related
Madison365

2022 Sun Prairie Juneteenth Celebration

The 2022 Sun Prairie Juneteenth Celebration will be held Saturday, June 18, 2-5:30 p.m. The event will be hosted by Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County and Sun Prairie Community Schools. Sun Prairie will offer two days of family-friendly events and programs to celebrate Juneteenth.
Madison365

“We’re building on the story of Bernard and Kathlyn Mann.” Tonight’s 2022 Mann Scholars Annual Celebration to honor graduating Mann Scholars

Mann Scholars, friends, family, and community members will gather outdoors at Tenney Park tonight on Madison’s near east side to celebrate the achievements of new, current and graduating Mann Scholars at the Annual Mann Scholars Celebration. “We’re building on the story of Bernard and Kathlyn Mann and their commitment...
Madison365

“Moments With Paul” delves deep into the incredible life of Paul Robeson, a true Renaissance man

An actor, singer, lawyer, athlete, scholar and activist for racial justice and workers’ rights who used his voice to challenge boundaries and expectations long before the Civil Rights Era, Paul Robeson was a towering figure in 20th-century arts and culture. It’s almost impossible to tell the whole story of all of his accomplishments and feats in one production about his life.
Madison365

It’s Only 10 Minutes: June 1

The City of Madison is seeking a Youth Poet Laureate, the Dane County Board is looking to address the healthcare workforce crisis, and there’s good news and bad news on the COVID front.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Madison, WI
Food & Drinks
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Madison365

Midwest Mujeres to host Yo Quiero Dinero, a health and wellness networking event for women

“We want to be able to talk about money in a way that is fun and relaxing because we know talking about finances can be anxiety-driven,” says Araceli Esparza, founder of Midwest Mujeres. “We want to host a space that thinks about that for you in a cultural way. In the morning you’ll have cafecito y pan. The space will be very special and people will feel very relaxed and encouraged to learn.”
Madison365

Heal The Hood Block Party celebrates 10th anniversary on Saturday

“Healing is our religion. We heal the hearts, we heal the homes, we heal the hoods,” said Ajamou Butler, an artist, organizer, father, activist, and organizer of the 10th annual “Heal The Hood” Block Party, which will take place Saturday, May 28, noon-5 pm in Milwaukee. Butler...
Madison365

Juneteenth Parade & Celebration

The annual Juneteenth Parade & Celebration will be held on Saturday, June 18, in Penn Park. Juneteenth is a wonderful opportunity to experience the rich history of Black Americans through various forms of entertainment, lectures, visual presentation, food, and other activities. The Juneteenth Celebration held every June attracts Madison and...
Madison365

Gov. Evers to kick off Pride Month, raise Progress Pride Flag at State Capitol

On Wednesday, June 1, Gov. Tony Evers will kick off Pride Month by raising the Progress Pride Flag at the Wisconsin State Capitol. This will be the fourth annual Pride Month celebration to raise the Pride Flag at the Wisconsin State Capitol. In 2019 the Rainbow Pride Flag was flown over the Wisconsin State Capitol for the first time under the Evers administration.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ujamaa#Dj#Pop Up Restaurant#Night Market#Art#Food Drink#Intuition Productions
Madison365

New children’s book, illustrated by Madison artist, celebrates creativity of Prince

Annik Dupaty has studied and worked around art for many years, but hasn’t been the artist herself – until now. Dupaty, who works as events and volunteer manager at Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, illustrated the new children’s book, “My Imagined World,” inspired by the life and work of Prince Rogers Nelson – better known simply as Prince.
Madison365

Madison students can cook for their families, with a Black chef

Once a week in June, Madison Metropolitan School District students will be able to cook a full meal for their families under the direction of a Black chef, at no cost to their family. The program, funded by the school district’s Black Excellence initiative, started in 2020 when longtime community...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Madison365

E3Inspire fashion show brings in $3,000 for Briarpatch, Little John’s Kitchen

E3Inspire founder Brandie de la Rosa presented $1,500 each to Briarpatch Youth Services and Little John’s Kitchen, as the proceeds from the organization’s first-ever fashion show will benefit two organizations that support survivors of domestic violence. The fashion show, held in March, featured models who had been impacted...
Madison365

WORTstock 22

WORTstock 22 will take place Sunday, May 22, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at Warner Park. Our outdoor music festival has entertained audiences for more than 25 years with diverse lineups of local and regional musicians in a wide variety of genres. It is a celebration of the diverse music WORT offers listeners every day, and the hundreds of volunteers who come together to make it all happen. Much like the original Woodstock festival held more than 50 years ago, WORT was founded on the principles of community, togetherness, and a desire to connect–to push boundaries–to challenge preconceptions and bring people together.
Madison365

Wisconsin Book Festival Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Free Books at Upcoming Events

Special promotional content provided by Wisconsin Book Festival. The Wisconsin Book Festival marks its 20th anniversary this year, with two signature upcoming events featuring James Beard Award-winning chef Kwame Onwuachi and best-selling author James Patterson, plus free books for all their attendees. Raised in the Bronx, Nigeria and Louisiana, former...
Madison365

Derek Johnson named inaugural senior director for Inclusion, Equity, and Diversity in Engineering Student Center at the UW-Madison College of Engineering

“One of the most exciting parts of my job is I get to work with some amazing engineering students on a day-to-day basis. These are really some high achieving and just outstanding students in their own right,” Derek Johnson tells Madison365. “I’ve really had a chance to build meaningful connections and relationships with students who are going to go out and change the world through engineering. So that’s what drives me every single day.”
MADISON, WI
Madison365

ROB DZ – Spoken Word Night

ROB DZ – Spoken Word Night will be held Thursday, June 9, 7 p.m. at Cafe CODA. Rob Franklin, also known as Rob Dz, is the Media Projects Bubblerarian for the Madison Public Library. Dz is a leader in the soulful midwest hip hop movement. As a Kennedy Center...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Black Girl Magic Conference returns in-person at Madison College May 26

The Fifth Annual Black Girl Magic Conference, which will host 600 Black girls in fourth through eighth grade from Madison, Oregon and Middleton school districts, is back as an in-person event on May 26 at Madison College’s Truax Campus. The annual conference encourages young Black women to connect with...
Madison365

Madison365

Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
326K+
Views
ABOUT

Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

 https://madison365.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy