UJAMAA @ Madison Night Market

WORTstock 22 will take place Sunday, May 22, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at Warner Park. Our outdoor music festival has entertained audiences for more than 25 years with diverse lineups of local and regional musicians in a wide variety of genres. It is a celebration of the diverse music WORT offers listeners every day, and the hundreds of volunteers who come together to make it all happen. Much like the original Woodstock festival held more than 50 years ago, WORT was founded on the principles of community, togetherness, and a desire to connect–to push boundaries–to challenge preconceptions and bring people together.

18 DAYS AGO