UJAMAA @ Madison Night Market will be held Thursday, June 9, 4-8 p.m. Vendors display handmade products, local art, artisan gifts, prepackaged foods, and fresh produce. The event includes live music, artists,...
The 2022 Sun Prairie Juneteenth Celebration will be held Saturday, June 18, 2-5:30 p.m. The event will be hosted by Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County and Sun Prairie Community Schools. Sun Prairie will offer two days of family-friendly events and programs to celebrate Juneteenth.
Mann Scholars, friends, family, and community members will gather outdoors at Tenney Park tonight on Madison’s near east side to celebrate the achievements of new, current and graduating Mann Scholars at the Annual Mann Scholars Celebration. “We’re building on the story of Bernard and Kathlyn Mann and their commitment...
An actor, singer, lawyer, athlete, scholar and activist for racial justice and workers’ rights who used his voice to challenge boundaries and expectations long before the Civil Rights Era, Paul Robeson was a towering figure in 20th-century arts and culture. It’s almost impossible to tell the whole story of all of his accomplishments and feats in one production about his life.
“We want to be able to talk about money in a way that is fun and relaxing because we know talking about finances can be anxiety-driven,” says Araceli Esparza, founder of Midwest Mujeres. “We want to host a space that thinks about that for you in a cultural way. In the morning you’ll have cafecito y pan. The space will be very special and people will feel very relaxed and encouraged to learn.”
“Healing is our religion. We heal the hearts, we heal the homes, we heal the hoods,” said Ajamou Butler, an artist, organizer, father, activist, and organizer of the 10th annual “Heal The Hood” Block Party, which will take place Saturday, May 28, noon-5 pm in Milwaukee. Butler...
The annual Juneteenth Parade & Celebration will be held on Saturday, June 18, in Penn Park. Juneteenth is a wonderful opportunity to experience the rich history of Black Americans through various forms of entertainment, lectures, visual presentation, food, and other activities. The Juneteenth Celebration held every June attracts Madison and...
On Wednesday, June 1, Gov. Tony Evers will kick off Pride Month by raising the Progress Pride Flag at the Wisconsin State Capitol. This will be the fourth annual Pride Month celebration to raise the Pride Flag at the Wisconsin State Capitol. In 2019 the Rainbow Pride Flag was flown over the Wisconsin State Capitol for the first time under the Evers administration.
Annik Dupaty has studied and worked around art for many years, but hasn’t been the artist herself – until now. Dupaty, who works as events and volunteer manager at Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, illustrated the new children’s book, “My Imagined World,” inspired by the life and work of Prince Rogers Nelson – better known simply as Prince.
The mission of the Kwewag Indigenous Culture Church (KICC) is to “teach the world a new (yet very old) way to live, in harmony with our planet and each other, guided by our ancestors, spiritual connection to everything, and the descendants who carry these long-cherished secrets.”. “I work through...
Once a week in June, Madison Metropolitan School District students will be able to cook a full meal for their families under the direction of a Black chef, at no cost to their family. The program, funded by the school district’s Black Excellence initiative, started in 2020 when longtime community...
The Center for Black Excellence and Culture announced on Tuesday that it has received a $2.5 million gift from Ascendium Education Group, pushing its total raised to over $20 million. The Center for Black Excellence and Culture is the vision of its founder and CEO Dr. Alex Gee, pastor of...
E3Inspire founder Brandie de la Rosa presented $1,500 each to Briarpatch Youth Services and Little John’s Kitchen, as the proceeds from the organization’s first-ever fashion show will benefit two organizations that support survivors of domestic violence. The fashion show, held in March, featured models who had been impacted...
WORTstock 22 will take place Sunday, May 22, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at Warner Park. Our outdoor music festival has entertained audiences for more than 25 years with diverse lineups of local and regional musicians in a wide variety of genres. It is a celebration of the diverse music WORT offers listeners every day, and the hundreds of volunteers who come together to make it all happen. Much like the original Woodstock festival held more than 50 years ago, WORT was founded on the principles of community, togetherness, and a desire to connect–to push boundaries–to challenge preconceptions and bring people together.
Special promotional content provided by Wisconsin Book Festival. The Wisconsin Book Festival marks its 20th anniversary this year, with two signature upcoming events featuring James Beard Award-winning chef Kwame Onwuachi and best-selling author James Patterson, plus free books for all their attendees. Raised in the Bronx, Nigeria and Louisiana, former...
Café CODA will host a jazz community celebration concert on Wednesday, June 8, at 7 p.m. for two of WORT-FM’s beloved longtime program hosts, Steve Braunginn and Jane Reynolds, as they retire from Strictly Jazz Sounds. Braunginn and Reynolds are wrapping up decades of commitment to jazz radio...
“One of the most exciting parts of my job is I get to work with some amazing engineering students on a day-to-day basis. These are really some high achieving and just outstanding students in their own right,” Derek Johnson tells Madison365. “I’ve really had a chance to build meaningful connections and relationships with students who are going to go out and change the world through engineering. So that’s what drives me every single day.”
ROB DZ – Spoken Word Night will be held Thursday, June 9, 7 p.m. at Cafe CODA. Rob Franklin, also known as Rob Dz, is the Media Projects Bubblerarian for the Madison Public Library. Dz is a leader in the soulful midwest hip hop movement. As a Kennedy Center...
“My goal is to turn Madison East High School girls’ basketball program into a championship-winning team. That’s something that we’re going to have to work towards over the years,” Alysha Justice tells Madison365, “and I’m looking forward to it.”. Madison East athletic director T.J....
The Fifth Annual Black Girl Magic Conference, which will host 600 Black girls in fourth through eighth grade from Madison, Oregon and Middleton school districts, is back as an in-person event on May 26 at Madison College’s Truax Campus. The annual conference encourages young Black women to connect with...
Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.
Comments / 0