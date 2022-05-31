ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Learn and Explore: Kids In Colorado Can Visit These Museums For Free

By Toni Gee
Mix 104.3 KMXY
Mix 104.3 KMXY
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's never a bad time to learn something new. A few museums in Colorado are giving kids the opportunity to expand their minds for absolutely free. According to a press release from History Colorado, kids ages 18 and under can now visit seven different museums across Colorado for free....

mix1043fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 104.3 KMXY

10 Smallest Towns in the State of Colorado

It seems like Colorado's big towns and cities get all the attention and all the glory, and so we wanted to give a salute to the 10 smallest towns in the state of Colorado. Perhaps you've heard it before. My hometown is so small, in order to paint traffic lines they had to widen the road. Or, our town is so small the local bar only has one stool. Or, our town is so small, if you cross the street you're out in the country.
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Mind Blowing June 2022 Snow Totals for Colorado

It's the first day of June, so it's time to check in with snow totals from around the state of Colorado. Never mind the fact the first day of Summer is only 20 days away. Snow totals are available from the National Weather Service for Wednesday, June 1, 2022. You'll find some parts of Colorado were hit hard.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canon City, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Entertainment
City
Cañon City, CO
City
Leadville, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Daily Record

Jared Polis signs law to make daylight saving time year-round in Colorado — but here’s what has to happen first

Colorado is officially part of the growing coalition to stop changing the clock twice a year. Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday signed “Daylight Saving Time Year Round,” HB22-1297, into law. But that doesn’t mean an immediate end to standard-time tyranny. The law will keep Colorado locked in daylight saving time, which it is in now, only if a federal law is enacted to allow states the option and at least four other states in the Mountain Time Zone also opt for year-round daylight saving time.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
coloradosprings.com

Friday is National Doughnut Day: 3 Colorado shops ranked best in the U.S.

Doughnut lovers do not mess around with their favorite doughnut place. So a list like “Yelp’s Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022” might create some less-than-sweet discourse. Yelp declared a shop near Austin, Texas, as the No. 1 spot over places in Hawaii or Nebraska or New York. The site said Steve's Donuts serves better stuff than places named Best Donut or Donut Time or Donut Run.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
5280.com

4 Places to Feast on European Fare in the Denver Metro Area

Not long after Cezary Grosfeld moved to Denver from his native Lomza, Poland, in 2005, he started selling pierogies—classic Polish dumplings stuffed with ingredients such as earthy spinach and feta and tangy sauerkraut and mushrooms—at local farmers’ markets. Their popularity led Grosfeld to open Pierogies Factory’s first fast-casual, brick-and-mortar outpost in Wheat Ridge in 2015; a Littleton location launched in January. Visit the new bare-bones, yellow-walled space to sample the soft potato- and farmers’-cheese-filled pierogies, topped with velvety sour cream and caramelized onions. The menu also sports Eastern European specialties such as bigos, a gently sweet and zesty hunter’s stew made with sauerkraut, shredded red cabbage, and slow-cooked ground pork.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado House#History Museum#State Of Colorado#Cultural Center#Coloradans
Westword

Colorado Concealed Carry: How Many of Your Neighbors Are Packing Heat

The 2021 annual report from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, released this week, is largely promotional, with page after page festooned with photos of happy, smiling law enforcement officers greeting children, petting dogs and so on. But it does include some specific data on a topic that frequently gets treated in a general way: the increasing demand for permits allowing residents to carry a concealed firearm.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
News Break
Politics
KKTV

Bear alert for a neighborhood in the Monument area, not a major concern for Colorado Parks and Wildlife

MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - An alert went out for an area in Monument on Wednesday because of a bear. However, officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife aren’t concerned. “This is the El Paso County Sheriffs Office there is a bear in the Jackson Creek Subdivision area. Do not approach or attempt to feed the bear. The Monument PD recommends residents secure their doors and keep their small children and pets indoors. Monument PD is aware of the bear and do not call 911 or law enforcement unless the bear is being aggressive.”
MONUMENT, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

You’re Not Crazy: You Did Hear Someone Playing ‘Taps’ In Grand Junction

Did you hear someone performing "Taps" yesterday afternoon at 3 o'clock? Who was that?. Chances are, no matter where you were in Grand Junction, Clifton, Palisade, Fruita, or several other Western Colorado locations at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day (May 30), you probably heard a trumpeter playing Taps. How can that be? A trumpet player can't be in all parts of the valley at the same time.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Grand Junction, CO
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy