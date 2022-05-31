ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Alonso still feeling effects of Australia crash

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AsWnk_0fvf4CQv00

May 31 (Reuters) - Twice Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso said he was still feeling the effects of a qualifying crash in Australia last month and expected to suffer for months to come.

The Alpine driver had bandages on both wrists after Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix and told reporters they were a consequence of his Melbourne accident.

"It's still from Australia," he said, referring to a crash into the wall at Albert Park.

"Bones, ligaments, tendons, everything is a mess at the moment.

"I need two or three months and there is no surgery, nothing you can do. Just rest. Unfortunately, every two weeks I have to drive so I try to rest at home but it will take a few months," added the 40-year-old.

Formula One has six more races scheduled, divided into pairs of double-headers, before the August break.

When it was jokingly suggested that Alonso could hand his car to the Renault-owned team's Australian reserve driver Oscar Piastri, the Spaniard replied: "Yes, but we need the points."

Alpine are sixth in the constructors' championship but only a point behind Alfa Romeo and 19 adrift of McLaren after seven races with the top three -- Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes -- way ahead.

Alonso finished seventh in Monaco, ahead of Mercedes' seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton who was unable to find a way past on the narrow street circuit despite having a faster car and the Spaniard lapping well off the pace.

Alonso said his strategy in the final stint had been to manage the tyres for 15 laps before then pushing for the remaining 15 to the finish.

"It was Hamilton's problem," he said. "This is Monaco and I love to keep people behind."

Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Grand Tour Nation

Lewis Hamilton Fights Back At Sensationalised News After Monaco GP: “Absolute Rubbish”

The Monaco Grand Prix had a very divisive Sunday as rain start pouring onto the track and the race was postponed by over an hour. This received backlash from fans who wanted the potential excitement generated by wet racing. Many team members have now added to these complaints. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner wants […] The post Lewis Hamilton Fights Back At Sensationalised News After Monaco GP: “Absolute Rubbish” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton struggle leads Toto Wolff to call for changes at Monaco Grand Prix

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff believes Fernando Alonso’s battle with Lewis Hamilton at the Monaco Grand Prix proves the track needs to be changed.Hamilton was driving significantly quicker than seventh place Alonso for a lengthy period towards the end of the race as the Spaniard attempted to preserve his tyres.Alonso dropped more than 30 seconds behind Lando Norris in sixth but Hamilton still failed to find a way past the Alpine driver before the end of the race.And Wolff feels the situation involving the two former world champions is a demonstration that the Monaco race needs to reinvent itself.He said:...
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso still have ‘needle’ between them, Martin Brundle claims

Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton still have ‘needle between them’ following their battle at the Monaco Grand Prix, says ex-racer Martin Brundle.Hamilton was showing far superior pace than Alonso at the Monte Carlo circuit but failed to find a way past the Spaniard as he was forced to settle for eighth place.Alonso backed up Hamilton for a lengthy period towards the end of the race, so much so that he ended up 34 seconds behind sixth place Lando Norris.And Brundle feels the Monaco race showed there is still some tension between the two former world champions who were teammates at...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fernando Alonso
Person
Lewis Hamilton
The Independent

George Russell has ‘knocked Lewis Hamilton off his perch’, claims Eddie Jordan

George Russell has knocked Lewis Hamilton off his perch and is now “top dog” at Mercedes F1, according to former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan.In his rookie season with the Silver Arrows, Russell has consistently guided the W13 to respectable finishes, ending every race so far in the top five - the only driver in the sport to do so.By contrast, seven-time world champion Hamilton has struggled to cope with an under-performing car and his third place at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix is the only race in which he’s finished above his teammate.Those results mean Russell is fourth in...
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Mercedes Boss Insists He Wouldn’t Ask George Russell To Move Over For Hamilton

After Sergio Perez was asked to move over for Max Verstappen at the Spanish Grand Prix, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has been questioned a lot about whether he’d ever ask Lewis Hamilton to move over for George Russell to overtake him. Hamilton has been struggling so far this season, whereas Russell has shown a […] The post F1 News: Mercedes Boss Insists He Wouldn’t Ask George Russell To Move Over For Hamilton appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
Reuters

Zverev retires injured from French Open semi-final against Nadal

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - Rafael Nadal advanced to the French Open final for a 14th time on Friday after third seed Alexander Zverev was forced to retire hurt with an ankle injury while trailing the Spaniard 7-6(8) 6-6. In an absorbing contest that lasted more than three hours before the abrupt ending, Zverev missed four set points during the first set tiebreak.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monaco Grand Prix#Renault#Australian#Spaniard#Mclaren#Red Bull#Mercedes
racer.com

Ferrari explains Monaco strategy errors

Ferrari has explained the decision-making behind its strategic calls that resulted in the team failing to win the Monaco Grand Prix despite locking out the front row. Charles Leclerc started from pole at his home race with teammate Carlos Sainz second, giving the Scuderia a golden opportunity on a track that is almost impossible to overtake on. However, strategic errors dropped Leclerc from the lead to fourth place, while Sainz failed to win after he was jumped by Sergio Perez.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Hamilton due for better luck – Wolff

Toto Wolff believes Lewis Hamilton’s luck will change soon and see the momentum shift towards him from teammate George Russell. Hamilton scored a podium in the opening race of the season, but since then Russell has taken the edge in qualifying, and also gained advantages over his teammate after several Safety Car interruptions. Russell continued his run of top-five finishes in the Monaco Grand Prix, but Wolff insists that the younger driver is getting more performance out of the car is not the norm, and that he expects to see Hamilton get his share of good fortune.
MOTORSPORTS
Robb Report

Driver Sergio Pérez’s Monaco Grand Prix Trophy Comes in a Special-Edition Louis Vuitton Trunk

Click here to read the full article. This past weekend, Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco winner Sergio Pérez took home the first-place trophy for the race’s 79th edition—as well as an special travel case to help keep his trophy safe and stylish. The trunk, designed by Louis Vuitton, was presented to the Mexican racer on Sunday, May 29, by S.A.S Prince Albert II. It sports the same features as the model from the circuit’s 78th edition, which has the French fashion house’s iconic Monogram canvas in the same eye-catching shade of red seen on the Monaco flag. Meanwhile, the hand-crafted...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

OLD - F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton ‘knocked off his perch’ at Mercedes as Red Bull face Max Verstappen backlash

As the dust settles on the Monaco Grand Prix, Formula 1 moves towards the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with more intrigue than ever surrounding the 2022 season. Sergio Perez is one of the most fascinating characters in the sport, triumphing in a chaotic and thrilling race in Monte-Carlo on Sunday, before immediately extendeding his Red Bull contract to 2024 on Monday. The good news kept coming for Red Bull when the FIA dismissed complaints against both drivers, Perez and Max Verstappen, from Ferrari. But there is potential conflict in the air if Perez can keep his resurgence going to challenge...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Ferrari
NewsBreak
Sports
Grand Tour Nation

F1 Driver Charles Leclerc On Mercedes: At “Some Point Every Team Will Stop Winning”

At “some point every team will stop winning,” says Charles Leclerc when asked about Mercedes. For seven years the team has been a dominant part of F1, but this year even 7-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is struggling to get anywhere close to a podium. Mercedes, like most teams on the grid, are struggling with […] The post F1 Driver Charles Leclerc On Mercedes: At “Some Point Every Team Will Stop Winning” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MERCEDES, TX
racer.com

Out-lap cost me Monaco win - Sainz

Carlos Sainz says traffic on his out-lap limited him to second place in the Monaco Grand Prix for the second year in a row. The Spaniard started third in 2021 but finished second behind Max Verstappen due to Charles Leclerc’s failure to make the grid, and this year he was lining up alongside his teammate on the front row. Despite overruling Ferrari’s strategic call and spending a spell in the lead, he says the out-lap after his pit stop for slicks proved to be the decisive moment that cost him his first win in Formula 1.
MOTORSPORTS
RideApart

Take A Flying Lap Around The IOMTT Course In 2022 With John McGuinness

The Isle of Man TT course is one of the most challenging events on the motorcycle racing calendar nearly every year—or it was until the pandemic struck. For a racer, the more time spent away from a course, particularly one as challenging as the IOM, the more difficult it could be when you finally come back. As both the experienced racers and the newcomers get to grips with the unique nature of the Isle of Man TT in 2022, here’s an onboard look at how living legend John McGuinness is faring.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Rovanpera targets fourth straight WRC win at Rally Italy Sardinia

Kalle Rovanpera is chasing a fourth consecutive WRC victory on this weekend’s Rally Italy Sardinia, June 2-5, as his Toyota Gazoo Racing squad bids for back-to-back wins on the fast, rough and hot gravel stages of the Mediterranean island event. The 21-year-old Finn (main image) heads to the FIA...
Yardbarker

Carlos Alcaraz has impressive reaction after losing at French Open

Carlos Alcaraz has had a brilliant year on the court, but his run at the French Open came to an end on Tuesday. The teenager still had a great attitude despite his loss. Alcaraz lost in four sets to Sascha Zverev in the quarterfinals of the French Open 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (9-7). Though the 19-year-old would have liked to win, he is using the loss as a learning experience.
TENNIS
Reuters

Reuters

461K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy