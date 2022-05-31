ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schools dismiss students early amid dangerous heat

By Emily Shapiro
 3 days ago

Break out the sunscreen, hats and water bottles: record high temperatures are possible in the Northeast Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures are forecast to skyrocket to 94 degrees in New York City, 97 degrees in Philadelphia, 95 degrees in Washington, D.C., and 90 degrees in Pittsburgh.

David Dee Delgado/Getty Images - PHOTO: People sun bathe in Central Park on May 22, 2022 in New York City, with temperatures rising in the metro area in the upcoming days, prompting heat advisories across the region.

The record high temperatures currently stand at 96 degrees for New York City, 97 for Philadelphia and 99 for D.C.

In Baltimore, students at public schools without air conditioning will be released at noon on Tuesday, according to the school district.

Philadelphia students will also be dismissed early due to the heat, ABC Philadelphia station WPVI reported.

A "heat emergency" has been issued in D.C.

Newark, New Jersey, has tied its daily record high, hitting 96 degrees.

This dangerous heat won't last long for New York City, with temperatures falling to around 70 degrees on Wednesday. But the Philadelphia and D.C. areas will still be near 90 degrees Wednesday.

