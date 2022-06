Len Niehoff serves as professor from practice at Michigan Law School, where he teaches courses in civil procedure, ethics, evidence, the First Amendment, law and theology, and media law. He also is a nationally prominent practitioner in media law, higher education law, and trial and appellate litigation. He is currently of counsel to the Honigman law firm, where he chairs the firm's appellate practice group and leads its media law practice group. His most recent book is Free Speech: From Core Values to Current Debates (Cambridge University Press,

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO