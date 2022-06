After more than 50 years, Angela Davis is still instantly recognizable worldwide as the face of revolution. But at the age of 78, she has come to terms with her image. Asked to comment on her likeness appearing in posters and murals, she said, "I felt really uncomfortable, and that is because I think I was expecting to find myself in those images. Now I look at them and I see all of the millions of people who came together to participate in a struggle."

