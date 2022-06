Davis Bigelow was one year away from graduating from Fordham when he became paralyzed in a car accident. On July 19, 2018, Bigelow was driving around his hometown of Easton, Connecticut, with two friends before heading back to school. The driver, who was intoxicated, accidentally crashed the vehicle. The driver and another passenger were mostly uninjured, but Bigelow could no longer walk on his own.

