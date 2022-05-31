ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ODUNDE Festival Returns To South Philly After Two-Year Hiatus

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The largest African American cultural street festival in the nation is returning to South Philadelphia in June. The ODUNDE Festival will be held on Sunday, June 12 but there will be a number of events leading up to it beginning June 8.

Mayor Jim Kenney announced the return of the festival Tuesday morning.

“I for one am very excited for its return,” Kenney said. “On June 12 visitors and residents of all ages will be able to enjoy hundreds of arts and crafts activities, food vendors, and live entertainment. This festival continues to support our city’s diverse, small business community.”

The festival attracts nearly 500,000 people to South Street and covers over 15 city blocks. There will be over 100 arts and craft and food vendors, two stages of live entertainment and other activities for attendees.

