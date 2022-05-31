Miami Weather: Heavy rain, localized flooding likely

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Mainly dry Tuesday morning, but late morning and around midday storms will develop.

The Storm Prediction Center had predicted a marginal risk of isolated strong to severe storms for parts of South Florida highlighting the western suburbs and inland areas with the highest threat for the strongest storms.

Heavy rain, localized flooding, gusty winds and small hail will be possible.

The timing of the worst weather will likely be between noon and 5 pm.

This evening there could be a few storms but the rain chance increases tonight.

Wednesday we remain unsettled with the chance for scattered storms due to lingering moisture. Thursday the rain chance decreases a bit and we should see more sunshine with spotty storms. By Friday into the weekend our weather will depend on what happens with the Tropics.

The CBS4 weather team is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Agatha and an area of low pressure near the Yucatan Peninsula that may bring plenty of moisture our way late week.

We will be watching to see how remnants of Agatha interact with the disturbance in the Southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

A large and complex area of low pressure is expected to develop near the Yucatan Peninsula and the northwestern Caribbean Sea in a couple of days, partially related to the remnants of Agatha from the eastern Pacific.

The National Hurricane Center is giving this area a medium potential of development over the next 3 to 5 days.

Despite strong upper-level winds over the area, this system could become a tropical depression while it moves northeastward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and southeastern Gulf of Mexico late this week.

Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is likely across portions of southeastern Mexico, the Yucatan Peninsula, Guatemala, and Belize during the next few days, spreading across western Cuba, southern Florida, and the Florida Keys by the end of the week.

The moisture associated with this system could bring heavy rain and flooding concerns to South Florida Friday into the weekend.