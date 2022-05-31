ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Weather: Heavy rain, localized flooding likely

By Lissette Gonzalez
 2 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Mainly dry Tuesday morning, but late morning and around midday storms will develop.

The Storm Prediction Center had predicted a marginal risk of isolated strong to severe storms for parts of South Florida highlighting the western suburbs and inland areas with the highest threat for the strongest storms.

Heavy rain, localized flooding, gusty winds and small hail will be possible.

The timing of the worst weather will likely be between noon and 5 pm.

This evening there could be a few storms but the rain chance increases tonight.

Wednesday we remain unsettled with the chance for scattered storms due to lingering moisture. Thursday the rain chance decreases a bit and we should see more sunshine with spotty storms. By Friday into the weekend our weather will depend on what happens with the Tropics.

The CBS4 weather team is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Agatha and an area of low pressure near the Yucatan Peninsula that may bring plenty of moisture our way late week.

Weather outlook (CBS4)

We will be watching to see how remnants of Agatha interact with the disturbance in the Southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

A large and complex area of low pressure is expected to develop near the Yucatan Peninsula and the northwestern Caribbean Sea in a couple of days, partially related to the remnants of Agatha from the eastern Pacific.

The National Hurricane Center is giving this area a medium potential of development over the next 3 to 5 days.

Despite strong upper-level winds over the area, this system could become a tropical depression while it moves northeastward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and southeastern Gulf of Mexico late this week.

Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is likely across portions of southeastern Mexico, the Yucatan Peninsula, Guatemala, and Belize during the next few days, spreading across western Cuba, southern Florida, and the Florida Keys by the end of the week.

The moisture associated with this system could bring heavy rain and flooding concerns to South Florida Friday into the weekend.

Miami Weather: Afternoon storms ahead of tropical disturbance

Dry morning ahead of possible showers in the afternoon

Storm systems greet start of Hurricane Season

It's the First Day of Hurricane Season and Mother Nature's Not Wasting Any Time

Educating South Florida newcomers on hurricane season a real challenge

Woman takes extraordinary steps to prepare for hurricane season

South Florida Water Management District prepares for heavy rains heading our way

South Florida Water Management District preparing for remnants of Agatha

Storms Could Bring Flooding Threat During Memorial Day in South Florida

Possible funnel cloud forms close to I-95 in Lake Worth Beach

50 high school soccer players back in South Florida after travel nightmare

Dozens of flights canceled in South Florida, across the country due to bad weather

Flood insurance rates expected to soar for thousands of South Floridians as hurricane season begins

Miami-Dade County mayor tells residents to be prepared on first day of Hurricane Season

Best Places to Go If You’re New to Miami

CDC suggests indoor masking for South Florida

Florida snipers cover rescue divers in alligator-filled Miami pond

