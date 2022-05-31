ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memorial Day 2022 marked by slow-moving storms, flooding

By Bobeth Yates
MIAMI LAKES (CBS4) – A very soggy ending to the holiday weekend left Memorial Day 2022 in the record books as a wet one.

“Saturday’s was pretty wet late in the evening but it was really Sunday where we had these torrential downpours and they were slow-moving storms,” said CBS4 meteorologist, Jennifer Correa.

The rain also lurking outside our station, so we grabbed our gear and fired up our CBS News Miami Weather App which pinpointed the areas hardest hit by the storm.

The app took us to Miami Lakes where the rain left behind massive flooding.

“The water was surrounding everywhere, my lake has grown, my pool has grown, and a lot of water everywhere,” said Miami Lakes resident Julian Alvarez.

“Every time it rains a few inches 2 inches all of this get flooded it comes to the point that if I want to go to the neighbor’s house I have to get in my car I can’t walk on the sidewalk,” said another Miami Lakes resident who did not want to disclose her identity.

“Look how the street was that’s a lot of water that’s by the garage the whole street and yesterday was similar to this,” added the resident who also showed us video of other floods in the area.

And with more rain in the forecast this week Miami Lakes residents we spoke to say they are bracing more flooding.

“I seen some people do sandbags we have at my house back here I think we’re just gonna wait and see how bad the rain is going to be”, said Wade Waseskuk.

