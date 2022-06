Acushnet had a bit of a crime spree last week. Someone broke into the Countr Whip late Tuesday night or early Wednesdy morning, 5/25. They tried to steal the ATM, machine, but failed, according to Police Chief Christopher Richmond. He said someone did get the one from Lloyd’s market in Rochester, near the Acushnet line. He said the investigation is ongoing, but it seems they must be connected.

