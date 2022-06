St. Louis has a long history of believing that demolition will solve all of its social and economic woes. The 20th century saw the demolition of entire neighborhoods like the riverfront, Kosciusko, Mill Creek Valley, and Carr Square. James Neal Primm’s Lion of the Valley notes that the Post Dispatch declared that the city “voted for progress – and against decay.” Walter Johnson’s The Broken Heart of America suggests that Harland Bartholomew, St. Louis’ infamous city planner, believed that the “reconstruction of the city would pay for itself in the form of new investments and an improved revenue structure.” But this didn’t happen. The demolition that was to save the city still scars the landscape over half a century later.

