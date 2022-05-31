Colony Bank Announces Retirement Of Two Long-Serving Cordele Bankers

Phoebe plans to transform part of its Phoebe North campus into a long-term acute care hospital (LTACH), filling a significant healthcare need in the community. “One goal of our Phoebe Focus initiative that we unveiled in 2019 was to use our Phoebe North campus to expand post-acute care services. Those plans included a long-term treatment facility, so patients would not have to leave Albany for that vital care,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System President & CEO. “Unfortunately, the pandemic delayed our plans, but – pending approval from the state – these services will soon be available to our community. Phoebe North is already home to our inpatient rehabilitation department, and we will continue to look for opportunities to expand post-acute care services there and enhance the continuum of care available to our patients.”

ALBANY, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO