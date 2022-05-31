ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Colony Bank Announces Retirement Of Two Long-Serving Cordele Bankers

By Staff Report
albanyceo.com
 2 days ago

Colony Bank announced today that banking veterans Bob Evans and Terry Ann Brake will retire on June 30, 2022. Bob has been dedicated to the banking industry for nearly 50 years, having begun his career in 1974 shortly after graduating from Georgia Southwestern State University with a Bachelor of Science in...

albanyceo.com

albanyceo.com

Modern Gas Announces New Vice President of Retail Sales

Modern Gas Company is pleased to announce the organization's most recent staffing promotion and team addition. Prompting the change in staffing was the retirement of Chuck Knight from over 31 years of work in the home appliance industry. "Chuck has been on our team as Vice President of Retail Sales since April 2019 when Modern Gas acquired Knight's Appliance - Chuck's family business founded in the 1960s," said Mark Holloway, President of Modern Gas. "We wish him the very best in his next endeavor of full-time ministry in the Albany area."
ALBANY, GA
douglasnow.com

Developers in ‘final stages' of contracts with more national businesses

According to City Manager Charlie Davis, developers are currently in their "final stages" of contracts in bringing three national chain businesses to Douglas. Since the City of Douglas and its developers announced the plans for Douglas Square in 2019, national and international chain businesses immediately started showing interest in Douglas being the home of their newest location. The list continues to expand, with City Manager Davis telling Douglas Now that contract completion is underway between developers and a chain supermarket (the second national grocer in the works for the community), a fast-food restaurant, and a retail store.
DOUGLAS, GA
douglasnow.com

School system announces more administrative personnel moves

The Coffee County Board of Education named three new administrators for next school year during its regular March meeting. Wendy Jowers, the current principal of Westside Elementary School, was named Director of Literacy for the school district. Benita Lott, the current district Instructional Technology Coordinator, was named Director of Personnel and Public Relations. Grady Hart will be returning to Coffee County next year to serve as Assistant Principal and Assistant Athletic Director at Coffee High School.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
albanyceo.com

Phoebe Announces Plans for Long-Term Acute Care Hospital at Phoebe North

Phoebe plans to transform part of its Phoebe North campus into a long-term acute care hospital (LTACH), filling a significant healthcare need in the community. “One goal of our Phoebe Focus initiative that we unveiled in 2019 was to use our Phoebe North campus to expand post-acute care services. Those plans included a long-term treatment facility, so patients would not have to leave Albany for that vital care,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System President & CEO. “Unfortunately, the pandemic delayed our plans, but – pending approval from the state – these services will soon be available to our community. Phoebe North is already home to our inpatient rehabilitation department, and we will continue to look for opportunities to expand post-acute care services there and enhance the continuum of care available to our patients.”
ALBANY, GA
douglasnow.com

City holds ribbon cutting for new pool, Miracle Field

On Friday, May 27, 2022, the City of Douglas held a historic ribbon cutting in Douglas and Coffee County to officially re-open Davis-Wade Park and introduce the community to the new Roger C. Johnson Aquatic Center and Roper Miracle Field. Many citizens were on hand to celebrate the occasion with family members of the late Parks and Recreation Director, Roger Johnson, and the late City Commissioner Johnnie Lee Roper.
DOUGLAS, GA
albanyceo.com

Little Free Libraries Added

Thanks to a collaborative community partnership, Colquitt County families will have increased access to books this summer at six additional Little Free Library® sites. Known as "the world's largest book-sharing movement," the Little Free Library concept was founded in 2009 by Todd H. Bol as a tribute to his late mother. It has grown into a nationwide trend, with registered Little Free Libraries in all 50 states and continents except Antarctica. The libraries are simple weatherproof book boxes where you can borrow and return books or share extra books with others.
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College nursing program honors top graduates

TIFTON — The nursing program at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College recently honored its top graduates at the 2022 spring semester pinning ceremony. Alexis Martin from Lakeland received the South Georgia Medical Center Dedication to Nursing Award, and Mary Spikes from Tifton received the Clinical Excellence Award presented by Tift Regional Medical Center. Hannah Ritter from Nashville received the Academic Excellence Award, presented by Colquitt Regional Medical Center.
TIFTON, GA
wtoc.com

Residents react to potential avian influenza case in Toombs Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Officials with the Georgia Department of Agriculture are actively investigating a potential avian influenza case on a property off highway 280 in Toombs County. The owner of that land says they’ve already had to euthanize hundreds of his birds. “I raise anything from finches to...
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

400-500 birds are being euthanized in Toombs Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - State agriculture officials confirmed to WTOC that they are investigating a potential case of Avian Influenza in Toombs County. As the investigation pushes forward, the Toombs County farmer impacted tells WTOC that 400-500 hundred birds will have to be euthanized on his farm. That’s about 25-thousand...
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
albanyceo.com

Albany Sees All-Time Low April Unemployment Rate

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Albany recorded an all-time low unemployment rate of 3.3 percent in April, down one percentage point over the month. A year ago, the rate was 5.6 percent. "As employers continue to fill their vacancies with qualified job seekers, we are encouraged to...
ALBANY, GA
albanyceo.com

Downtown Albany Launches New e-gift Card Program

He Downtown Manager’s Office announced the launch of the Downtown Dollars program. The Downtown Dollars program is a community-based digital gift card that makes shopping fun, easy, and helps keep spending local. See more.
ALBANY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Local students named to Georgia College Dean’s List

VALDOSTA – Two students from Valdosta have been named to the Georgia College Spring 2022 Dean’s List for scholar excellence. Georgia College recognizes its students from the College of Arts and Sciences for their outstanding work for the 2022 spring semester. The following Georgia College students are named to Spring 2022 Dean’s List:
VALDOSTA, GA
douglasnow.com

City's Johnson Aquatic Center is now open

The new Johnson Aquatic Center is now open. The Parks and Recreation Department has worked on a schedule that will allow for two sessions for Open Swim. Admission to the pool/splash pad area during open swim will be $5 per person per session. Open Swim Session 1 will be Mondays...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Meet Georgia’s 2022 Presidential Scholars

Three Georgia students have been recognized as U.S. Presidential Scholars, a prestigious honor for the nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors. Charlye Allen of Early County High School, Ayush G. Gundawar of South Forsyth High School, and Ty Anthony Hubert of Creekview High School were recognized with the award.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Water main breaks reported in Valdosta, Tifton

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Emergency repairs will be made to a broken water main within Valdosta city limits, according to city officials. The city said the water main was inadvertently hit by a contractor working in the area. Residents in the following areas may experience water outages due to the...
ecbpublishing.com

The Watermelon Pageant is this weekend!

Mark your calendars, because one of the largest events Jefferson County has to offer is almost here! In just a few short days, the Watermelon Festival events will begin, launched by the much-anticipated Watermelon Pageant. This year marks the 71st Annual Watermelon Festival held by the Monticello- Jefferson County Chamber...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
Albany Herald

Lee Code Enforcement, Riverkeeper plan educational paddle

LEESBURG — Lee County Code Enforcement will be conducting its annual stormwater outfall inspection on the Kinchafoonee Creek Saturday. This year coordinator Jim Wright decided to do this inspection as a paddle, offering interested citizens an opportunity to come along to learn about stormwater. Wright will be joined by...

