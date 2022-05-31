ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The EXPANDER-1 trial: introduction of the novel Urocrossâ„¢ Expander System for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) secondary to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH)

By Henry H. Woo
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProstate Cancer and Prostatic Diseases (2022)Cite this article. To demonstrate the safety and feasibility of the Urocross Expander System (formerly branded as XFLO Expander System), an implantable nitinol tissue expander to trea t patients with lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Materials and methods....

