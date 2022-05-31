ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Jud Savelle Joins Advanced Technology Development Center as it Expands into Albany

By Staff Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia Tech’s Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC), the internationally recognized, state-funded technology business incubator, has expanded its reach into Southwest Georgia with the hiring of Albany native Jud Savelle as the new catalyst for ATDC@Albany. ATDC is a part of Georgia Tech’s Enterprise Innovation Institute, the nation’s largest,...

southgatv.com

Phoebe advances LTACH plan

ALBANY, GA – Phoebe plans to transform part of its Phoebe North campus into a long-term acute care hospital (LTACH), filling a significant healthcare need in the community. “One goal of our Phoebe Focus initiative that we unveiled in 2019 was to use our Phoebe North campus to expand post-acute care services. Those plans included a long-term treatment facility, so patients would not have to leave Albany for that vital care,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System President & CEO. “Unfortunately, the pandemic delayed our plans, but – pending approval from the state – these services will soon be available to our community. Phoebe North is already home to our inpatient rehabilitation department, and we will continue to look for opportunities to expand post-acute care services there and enhance the continuum of care available to our patients.”
ALBANY, GA
Modern Gas Announces New Vice President of Retail Sales

Modern Gas Company is pleased to announce the organization's most recent staffing promotion and team addition. Prompting the change in staffing was the retirement of Chuck Knight from over 31 years of work in the home appliance industry. "Chuck has been on our team as Vice President of Retail Sales since April 2019 when Modern Gas acquired Knight's Appliance - Chuck's family business founded in the 1960s," said Mark Holloway, President of Modern Gas. "We wish him the very best in his next endeavor of full-time ministry in the Albany area."
ALBANY, GA
Phoebe Announces Plans for Long-Term Acute Care Hospital at Phoebe North

Phoebe plans to transform part of its Phoebe North campus into a long-term acute care hospital (LTACH), filling a significant healthcare need in the community. "One goal of our Phoebe Focus initiative that we unveiled in 2019 was to use our Phoebe North campus to expand post-acute care services. Those plans included a long-term treatment facility, so patients would not have to leave Albany for that vital care," said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System President & CEO. "Unfortunately, the pandemic delayed our plans, but – pending approval from the state – these services will soon be available to our community. Phoebe North is already home to our inpatient rehabilitation department, and we will continue to look for opportunities to expand post-acute care services there and enhance the continuum of care available to our patients."
ALBANY, GA
Downtown Albany Launches New e-gift Card Program

He Downtown Manager’s Office announced the launch of the Downtown Dollars program. The Downtown Dollars program is a community-based digital gift card that makes shopping fun, easy, and helps keep spending local. See more.
ALBANY, GA
Rent increases causing eviction rates to skyrocket across South Ga.

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Rent across South Georgia continues to rise at a rapid pace. Experts say nationally, rent hit sharp increases in the last year — up to 40% in some cities. This is making it hard for some to be able to keep a healthy living. Many...
Albany Sees All-Time Low April Unemployment Rate

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Albany recorded an all-time low unemployment rate of 3.3 percent in April, down one percentage point over the month. A year ago, the rate was 5.6 percent. "As employers continue to fill their vacancies with qualified job seekers, we are encouraged to...
ALBANY, GA
Developers in ‘final stages' of contracts with more national businesses

According to City Manager Charlie Davis, developers are currently in their "final stages" of contracts in bringing three national chain businesses to Douglas. Since the City of Douglas and its developers announced the plans for Douglas Square in 2019, national and international chain businesses immediately started showing interest in Douglas being the home of their newest location. The list continues to expand, with City Manager Davis telling Douglas Now that contract completion is underway between developers and a chain supermarket (the second national grocer in the works for the community), a fast-food restaurant, and a retail store.
DOUGLAS, GA
Bainbridge locals take canoe trip on Ichawaynochaway Creek

Ichawaynochaway Creek wanders through Calhoun and Baker counties in southwest Georgia before it joins the Chickasawatchee Creek and then empties into the Flint River above Bainbridge. The entire creek is 85miles long which makes it more of a river than a creek. The name appears to be a Muskogee Indian...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
Central Georgia's top news stories for 6/1/22

A double murder case will be back in court in Central Georgia on Wednesday. The trial for Ricky Dubose starts Wednesday morning as lawyers make opening statements.
PHOTOS: Albany State University men's basketball team camp

The Albany State University men's basketball program hosted a two-day team camp last week with 32 participating teams. Players aged 13-18 from teams in the Georgia, Alabama and Florida area played five games over the two-day camp. In the months of June and July, the university will host additional summer...
ALBANY, GA
Albany Police try their hand at pizza delivery

ALBANY, GA – Albany Police officers connected with community members near Brothers Corner Store and Holley Homes Housing Authority on May 31. They purchased 20 boxes of pizza and enjoyed lunch with area residents.
ALBANY, GA
Thomas arrives in Train Town

CORDELE, GA – Thomas the Tank Engine is under wraps at Georgia Veterans State Park. The crew at the SAM Shortline excursion train is preparing America’s favorite tank engine for his debut on June 4th. This year’s “Day Out with Thomas” offers children, and their families extended hours...
CORDELE, GA
Little Free Libraries Added

Thanks to a collaborative community partnership, Colquitt County families will have increased access to books this summer at six additional Little Free Library® sites. Known as "the world's largest book-sharing movement," the Little Free Library concept was founded in 2009 by Todd H. Bol as a tribute to his late mother. It has grown into a nationwide trend, with registered Little Free Libraries in all 50 states and continents except Antarctica. The libraries are simple weatherproof book boxes where you can borrow and return books or share extra books with others.
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
Colony Bank Announces Retirement Of Two Long-Serving Cordele Bankers

Colony Bank announced today that banking veterans Bob Evans and Terry Ann Brake will retire on June 30, 2022. Bob has been dedicated to the banking industry for nearly 50 years, having begun his career in 1974 shortly after graduating from Georgia Southwestern State University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Bob joined our Colony Bank team in 2010 as Market President before being promoted to his current position as Regional President in 2015. Throughout his career, Bob has remained an active community leader and has served as Chairman of the Board for the Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce, Cordele-Crisp Recreation Board, Board of Trustees at Crisp Academy, Crisp Regional Foundation Board, and Chairman of the Board of Deacons at First Baptist Church in Cordele. He has also served on the Board of Directors for the Georgia Bankers Association, Community Bankers Association of Georgia, Crisp County-Cordele Industrial Development Authority, and the Cordele-Crisp Industrial Development Council and has been President of the Cordele Rotary Club. Bob and his wife, Jean, have been married for 47 years. They have two children and nine grandchildren.
More than 30 BUI arrests on Georgia waterways this Memorial Day

Numbers from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources show that 31 Boating Under the Influence cases have been reported statewide as of Sunday. The figures from the DNR show the highest number of incidents, 10, in the Albany law enforcement region of the state. However, not far behind is the Gainesville region with nine.
GEORGIA STATE
Sumter Co. basketball star signs with South Georgia State College

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Sumter County High School basketball star Kyric Davis signed his National letter intent to play at South Georgia State College down in Douglas. Davis felt like this was the right place for his future. “It’s more of the community and feel it gave off. I just...
Water main breaks reported in Valdosta, Tifton

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Emergency repairs will be made to a broken water main within Valdosta city limits, according to city officials. The city said the water main was inadvertently hit by a contractor working in the area. Residents in the following areas may experience water outages due to the...

