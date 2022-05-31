Grammy Award Winning Country Duo Takes the Stage at Wild Adventures

Colony Bank announced today that banking veterans Bob Evans and Terry Ann Brake will retire on June 30, 2022. Bob has been dedicated to the banking industry for nearly 50 years, having begun his career in 1974 shortly after graduating from Georgia Southwestern State University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Bob joined our Colony Bank team in 2010 as Market President before being promoted to his current position as Regional President in 2015. Throughout his career, Bob has remained an active community leader and has served as Chairman of the Board for the Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce, Cordele-Crisp Recreation Board, Board of Trustees at Crisp Academy, Crisp Regional Foundation Board, and Chairman of the Board of Deacons at First Baptist Church in Cordele. He has also served on the Board of Directors for the Georgia Bankers Association, Community Bankers Association of Georgia, Crisp County-Cordele Industrial Development Authority, and the Cordele-Crisp Industrial Development Council and has been President of the Cordele Rotary Club. Bob and his wife, Jean, have been married for 47 years. They have two children and nine grandchildren.

2 DAYS AGO