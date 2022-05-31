Grammy Award Winning Country Duo Takes the Stage at Wild Adventures
Wild Adventures Theme Park welcomes Grammy Award winning country brother duo Brothers Osborne to perform in the 2022 All-Star Concert Series on Saturday, June 4. “This has been one of our most anticipated concerts of the season,” said Adam Floyd, marketing and sales manager. “Brothers Osborne is fresh off winning Vocal...
He Downtown Manager’s Office announced the launch of the Downtown Dollars program. The Downtown Dollars program is a community-based digital gift card that makes shopping fun, easy, and helps keep spending local. See more.
The Sowega Council on Aging kicked off their annual Regional Summer Resource Fairs on Friday in Albany. The fair on Friday served as one of the ways the council participated in May's "Older Americans Month." Executive Director, Izzie Sadler explained how they cover a 14 county region to ensure that...
Phoebe plans to transform part of its Phoebe North campus into a long-term acute care hospital (LTACH), filling a significant healthcare need in the community. “One goal of our Phoebe Focus initiative that we unveiled in 2019 was to use our Phoebe North campus to expand post-acute care services. Those plans included a long-term treatment facility, so patients would not have to leave Albany for that vital care,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System President & CEO. “Unfortunately, the pandemic delayed our plans, but – pending approval from the state – these services will soon be available to our community. Phoebe North is already home to our inpatient rehabilitation department, and we will continue to look for opportunities to expand post-acute care services there and enhance the continuum of care available to our patients.”
Albany Area Primary Health Care (AAPHC) will break ground on the future site of the new Dawson Medical Center on Tuesday, June 7. The brand new medical office will be located at 505 Forrester Drive SE in Dawson, Georgia. “Once constructed, this building will be the new home of our...
Modern Gas Company is pleased to announce the organization's most recent staffing promotion and team addition. Prompting the change in staffing was the retirement of Chuck Knight from over 31 years of work in the home appliance industry. "Chuck has been on our team as Vice President of Retail Sales since April 2019 when Modern Gas acquired Knight's Appliance - Chuck's family business founded in the 1960s," said Mark Holloway, President of Modern Gas. "We wish him the very best in his next endeavor of full-time ministry in the Albany area."
Colony Bank announced today that banking veterans Bob Evans and Terry Ann Brake will retire on June 30, 2022. Bob has been dedicated to the banking industry for nearly 50 years, having begun his career in 1974 shortly after graduating from Georgia Southwestern State University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Bob joined our Colony Bank team in 2010 as Market President before being promoted to his current position as Regional President in 2015. Throughout his career, Bob has remained an active community leader and has served as Chairman of the Board for the Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce, Cordele-Crisp Recreation Board, Board of Trustees at Crisp Academy, Crisp Regional Foundation Board, and Chairman of the Board of Deacons at First Baptist Church in Cordele. He has also served on the Board of Directors for the Georgia Bankers Association, Community Bankers Association of Georgia, Crisp County-Cordele Industrial Development Authority, and the Cordele-Crisp Industrial Development Council and has been President of the Cordele Rotary Club. Bob and his wife, Jean, have been married for 47 years. They have two children and nine grandchildren.
CORDELE, GA – Cordele’s controversial and lawsuit stricken Commission Chairman Joshua Deriso succeeded in satisfying his Tuesday deadline to apologize to his former Chief of Police, but Deriso’s alleged contrition sounds hollow to the intended audience. Two weeks ago, Deriso was given the apology ultimatum by attorney...
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Albany recorded an all-time low unemployment rate of 3.3 percent in April, down one percentage point over the month. A year ago, the rate was 5.6 percent. "As employers continue to fill their vacancies with qualified job seekers, we are encouraged to...
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Emergency repairs will be made to a broken water main within Valdosta city limits, according to city officials. The city said the water main was inadvertently hit by a contractor working in the area. Residents in the following areas may experience water outages due to the...
BEN HILL COUNTY, Ga. — Bo Dukes is set to stand trial again for concealing the death of Ocilla beauty queen and teacher Tara Grinstead. District Attorney Brad Rigby says Dukes' trial could start as early as June 22, but it's likely to begin June 27. This time, the trial will be in Ben Hill County.
CORDELE, GA – Cordele City Commission Chairman Joshua Deriso is already facing multiple lawsuits in his brief tenure with the gavel, but he could dodge another if he’s willing to simply say he’s sorry. Brian Huckaby, an Atlanta attorney representing former Cordele Police Chief Mike Hathaway, has...
Numbers from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources show that 31 Boating Under the Influence cases have been reported statewide as of Sunday. The figures from the DNR show the highest number of incidents, 10, in the Albany law enforcement region of the state. However, not far behind is the Gainesville region with nine.
A Coffee County grand jury has officially indicted former George Washington Carver Freshman Campus teacher and coach Nathan Brant Garrett on two counts of child molestation and two counts of sexual battery. Garrett was accused of the crimes following an investigation by the GBI in February, and resigned from his position with the school system shortly before his arrest.
TIFTON — Members of the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Tift County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arrested Jose Luis Pena-Ferraras, 35, and Ismil Rodriguez-Aybar, 43, both of Lawrenceville, recently after the seizure of five kilograms of methamphetamine, one kilogram of heroin, and a handgun.
As not-for-profit hospitals, each of Phoebe’s hospitals undertake a community health needs assessment (CHNA) every three years to identify health needs Phoebe should take an active leadership role in trying to solve. To help identify health needs important to the community, Phoebe is encouraging citizens to take the newly launched community health needs survey.
McRAE, GA – On Friday, May 27, 2022, Telfair County Sheriff’s Office Deputy John Warren Degolyer, age 35, of Lumber City, GA, was arrested for one count of tampering with evidence, one count for violation of oath of office, and one count of pandering. On Friday, May 20,...
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An armed robbery that happened at an Albany restaurant is under investigation, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). On Monday, shortly after 10:30 p.m., police responded to a Subway in the 2000 block of E Oglethorpe Boulevard. An employee told police that two men entered...
William Clarence Chaney of Atkinson County was denied bond after threatening to kill multiple individuals, including law enforcement officers, which resulted in a 5-hour standoff with the Georgia State Patrol SWAT team. The threats were made after law enforcement was called to the property in reference to a domestic issue, which began after Chaney, who is 46-years-old, accused his father of "taking his meth."
The Coffee County Drug Unit (CCDU) announces the following recent drug-related arrests for the month of May. May 2 - The CCDU located a wanted person, Octavio Ruiz, in the Oak Park Community. Ruiz was wanted on a bench warrant for failing to appear for a prior possession of methamphetamine case.
