Albany, GA

City of Albany Celebrates Employee's 50 Years of Service to the City

 2 days ago

Friday afternoon the City of Albany came together to celebrate a monumental induvial, Mary...

Albany Police try their hand at pizza delivery

ALBANY, GA – Albany Police officers connected with community members near Brothers Corner Store and Holley Homes Housing Authority on May 31. They purchased 20 boxes of pizza and enjoyed lunch with area residents.
ALBANY, GA
Phoebe Announces Plans for Long-Term Acute Care Hospital at Phoebe North

Phoebe plans to transform part of its Phoebe North campus into a long-term acute care hospital (LTACH), filling a significant healthcare need in the community. “One goal of our Phoebe Focus initiative that we unveiled in 2019 was to use our Phoebe North campus to expand post-acute care services. Those plans included a long-term treatment facility, so patients would not have to leave Albany for that vital care,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System President & CEO. “Unfortunately, the pandemic delayed our plans, but – pending approval from the state – these services will soon be available to our community. Phoebe North is already home to our inpatient rehabilitation department, and we will continue to look for opportunities to expand post-acute care services there and enhance the continuum of care available to our patients.”
ALBANY, GA
Albany, GA
Government
City
Albany, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Modern Gas Announces New Vice President of Retail Sales

Modern Gas Company is pleased to announce the organization's most recent staffing promotion and team addition. Prompting the change in staffing was the retirement of Chuck Knight from over 31 years of work in the home appliance industry. "Chuck has been on our team as Vice President of Retail Sales since April 2019 when Modern Gas acquired Knight's Appliance - Chuck's family business founded in the 1960s," said Mark Holloway, President of Modern Gas. "We wish him the very best in his next endeavor of full-time ministry in the Albany area."
ALBANY, GA
Downtown Albany Launches New e-gift Card Program

He Downtown Manager’s Office announced the launch of the Downtown Dollars program. The Downtown Dollars program is a community-based digital gift card that makes shopping fun, easy, and helps keep spending local. See more.
ALBANY, GA
Developers in ‘final stages' of contracts with more national businesses

According to City Manager Charlie Davis, developers are currently in their "final stages" of contracts in bringing three national chain businesses to Douglas. Since the City of Douglas and its developers announced the plans for Douglas Square in 2019, national and international chain businesses immediately started showing interest in Douglas being the home of their newest location. The list continues to expand, with City Manager Davis telling Douglas Now that contract completion is underway between developers and a chain supermarket (the second national grocer in the works for the community), a fast-food restaurant, and a retail store.
DOUGLAS, GA
APD relies on community tips, support to solve Maple Park homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -After Kenneth Ware, a 36-year-old man, was shot in Maple Park Tuesday morning at around 12:54 a.m., his family is begging the community to help solve the crime. A witness helped with the suspect’s description shortly after it happened. The victim is the father of two young...
Albany Sees All-Time Low April Unemployment Rate

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Albany recorded an all-time low unemployment rate of 3.3 percent in April, down one percentage point over the month. A year ago, the rate was 5.6 percent. "As employers continue to fill their vacancies with qualified job seekers, we are encouraged to...
ALBANY, GA
City holds ribbon cutting for new pool, Miracle Field

On Friday, May 27, 2022, the City of Douglas held a historic ribbon cutting in Douglas and Coffee County to officially re-open Davis-Wade Park and introduce the community to the new Roger C. Johnson Aquatic Center and Roper Miracle Field. Many citizens were on hand to celebrate the occasion with family members of the late Parks and Recreation Director, Roger Johnson, and the late City Commissioner Johnnie Lee Roper.
DOUGLAS, GA
Politics
City's Johnson Aquatic Center is now open

The new Johnson Aquatic Center is now open. The Parks and Recreation Department has worked on a schedule that will allow for two sessions for Open Swim. Admission to the pool/splash pad area during open swim will be $5 per person per session. Open Swim Session 1 will be Mondays...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
Lee Code Enforcement, Riverkeeper plan educational paddle

LEESBURG — Lee County Code Enforcement will be conducting its annual stormwater outfall inspection on the Kinchafoonee Creek Saturday. This year coordinator Jim Wright decided to do this inspection as a paddle, offering interested citizens an opportunity to come along to learn about stormwater. Wright will be joined by...
Residents upset after Centerville announces splash pad hour changes

CENTERVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — Centerville is making changes to its splash pad operating hours, and that’s left some residents upset. The city posted on Facebook this week that it would cut back the splash pad’s hours of operation, pushing the opening time from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day. The splash pad will close daily at 6 p.m.
CENTERVILLE, GA
Rent increases causing eviction rates to skyrocket across South Ga.

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Rent across South Georgia continues to rise at a rapid pace. Experts say nationally, rent hit sharp increases in the last year — up to 40% in some cities. This is making it hard for some to be able to keep a healthy living. Many...
Water main breaks reported in Valdosta, Tifton

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Emergency repairs will be made to a broken water main within Valdosta city limits, according to city officials. The city said the water main was inadvertently hit by a contractor working in the area. Residents in the following areas may experience water outages due to the...

