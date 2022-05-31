Phoebe Launches Community Health Needs Survey

As not-for-profit hospitals, each of Phoebe’s hospitals undertake a community health needs assessment (CHNA) every three years to identify health needs Phoebe should take an active leadership role in trying to solve. To help identify health needs important to the community, Phoebe is encouraging citizens to take the newly...
Thanks to a collaborative community partnership, Colquitt County families will have increased access to books this summer at six additional Little Free Library® sites. Known as "the world's largest book-sharing movement," the Little Free Library concept was founded in 2009 by Todd H. Bol as a tribute to his late mother. It has grown into a nationwide trend, with registered Little Free Libraries in all 50 states and continents except Antarctica. The libraries are simple weatherproof book boxes where you can borrow and return books or share extra books with others.
Phoebe plans to transform part of its Phoebe North campus into a long-term acute care hospital (LTACH), filling a significant healthcare need in the community. “One goal of our Phoebe Focus initiative that we unveiled in 2019 was to use our Phoebe North campus to expand post-acute care services. Those plans included a long-term treatment facility, so patients would not have to leave Albany for that vital care,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System President & CEO. “Unfortunately, the pandemic delayed our plans, but – pending approval from the state – these services will soon be available to our community. Phoebe North is already home to our inpatient rehabilitation department, and we will continue to look for opportunities to expand post-acute care services there and enhance the continuum of care available to our patients.”
Albany Area Primary Health Care (AAPHC) will break ground on the future site of the new Dawson Medical Center on Tuesday, June 7. The brand new medical office will be located at 505 Forrester Drive SE in Dawson, Georgia. “Once constructed, this building will be the new home of our...
Modern Gas Company is pleased to announce the organization's most recent staffing promotion and team addition. Prompting the change in staffing was the retirement of Chuck Knight from over 31 years of work in the home appliance industry. "Chuck has been on our team as Vice President of Retail Sales since April 2019 when Modern Gas acquired Knight's Appliance - Chuck's family business founded in the 1960s," said Mark Holloway, President of Modern Gas. "We wish him the very best in his next endeavor of full-time ministry in the Albany area."
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Albany recorded an all-time low unemployment rate of 3.3 percent in April, down one percentage point over the month. A year ago, the rate was 5.6 percent. "As employers continue to fill their vacancies with qualified job seekers, we are encouraged to...
He Downtown Manager’s Office announced the launch of the Downtown Dollars program. The Downtown Dollars program is a community-based digital gift card that makes shopping fun, easy, and helps keep spending local. See more.
Colony Bank announced today that banking veterans Bob Evans and Terry Ann Brake will retire on June 30, 2022. Bob has been dedicated to the banking industry for nearly 50 years, having begun his career in 1974 shortly after graduating from Georgia Southwestern State University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Bob joined our Colony Bank team in 2010 as Market President before being promoted to his current position as Regional President in 2015. Throughout his career, Bob has remained an active community leader and has served as Chairman of the Board for the Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce, Cordele-Crisp Recreation Board, Board of Trustees at Crisp Academy, Crisp Regional Foundation Board, and Chairman of the Board of Deacons at First Baptist Church in Cordele. He has also served on the Board of Directors for the Georgia Bankers Association, Community Bankers Association of Georgia, Crisp County-Cordele Industrial Development Authority, and the Cordele-Crisp Industrial Development Council and has been President of the Cordele Rotary Club. Bob and his wife, Jean, have been married for 47 years. They have two children and nine grandchildren.
The Sowega Council on Aging kicked off their annual Regional Summer Resource Fairs on Friday in Albany. The fair on Friday served as one of the ways the council participated in May's "Older Americans Month." Executive Director, Izzie Sadler explained how they cover a 14 county region to ensure that...
Wild Adventures Theme Park welcomes Grammy Award winning country brother duo Brothers Osborne to perform in the 2022 All-Star Concert Series on Saturday, June 4. “This has been one of our most anticipated concerts of the season,” said Adam Floyd, marketing and sales manager. “Brothers Osborne is fresh off winning Vocal Duo of the year from the Academy of Country Music and have received multiple nominations for their latest album, Skeletons. Our guests are in for an amazing performance.”
