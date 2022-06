Car wash craze continues: Anyone taking the Tennessee Street connector to Ga. 20 and then I-75 is seeing all the growth around “The Highlands.” From the Speedway convenience store to the new credit union office to the auto museum and now multifamily housing, there continues to be a surge in development in this corner of Cartersville. Along the way, you’re seeing a few other projects take share, including the latest in a surge of car washes in Northwest Georgia. The latest is Mach-1 Express Wash, due this fall. It will be the chain’s second site in Northwest Georgia; the first being in Cedartown (Mach-1).

