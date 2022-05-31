ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

New CAPSTONE of SCLC therapy?

By David Killock
 2 days ago

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Chemotherapy plus PD-L1 inhibition...

Correction: CD40 stimulation as a molecular adjuvant for cancer vaccines and other immunotherapies

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. Correction to: Cellular & Molecular Immunology 2021;19:14"“22 https://doi.org/10.1038/s41423-021-00734-4, published online 19 July 2021. The article CD40 stimulation as a molecular adjuvant for cancer vaccines and other immunotherapies, written by T.N.J.B., was originally published Online First without Open Access. After publication in volume...
Stress response regulates cancer fibroblasts

Fibroblasts become activated during wound repair and rapidly return to a 'resting' state, and are thus critical for normal tissue homeostasis and tumour development. A new study now reveals an important pro-tumorigenic role for the stress response in cancer-associated fibroblasts that may offer a new opportunity to limit tumour progression.
New study reveals that herpesvirus infection may increase risk of developing diabetes

A new study published in Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]) finds that two common herpesviruses may contribute to impaired glucose metabolism and an increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D) among infected individuals. The research was conducted by Dr. Tim Woelfle at Ludwig-Maximilians University and Helmholtz Munich, Germany, and colleagues.
Gallstone disease shown to be strong predictor of pancreatic cancer

Patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) were six times more likely to have had gallstone disease within the year prior to diagnosis than non-cancer patients, suggesting gallstones could be a warning sign for this aggressive and deadly cancer, according to research to be presented at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2022. PDAC is the most common pancreatic cancer, accounting for more than 90% of cases, and it is often fatal because it tends to be diagnosed in late stages.
First Patient Injected With Experimental Cancer-Killing Virus in New Clinical Trial

An experimental cancer-killing virus has been administered to a human patient for the first time, with hopes the testing will ultimately reveal evidence of a new means of successfully fighting cancer tumors in people's bodies. The drug candidate, called CF33-hNIS (aka Vaxinia), is what's called an oncolytic virus, a genetically modified virus designed to selectively infect and kill cancer cells while sparing healthy ones. In the case of CF33-hNIS, the modified pox virus works by entering cells and duplicating itself. Eventually, the infected cell bursts, releasing thousands of new virus particles that act as antigens, stimulating the immune system to attack nearby...
Failed Clinical Trial Leads to Scientific Breakthrough: Investigating Cancer Drug Toxicity Leads to Critical Discovery

Researchers uncover a new strategy to avoid cancer immunotherapy side effects. It’s not often that a failed clinical trial leads to a scientific breakthrough. When patients in the UK started experiencing negative side effects during a cancer immunotherapy trial, researchers at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) Center for Cancer Immunotherapy and University of Liverpool went back, examined the data, and worked with patient samples to determine what went wrong.
mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines – Like Pfizer and Moderna – Work Better Against Variants of Concern

A comparison of four COVID-19 vaccinations shows that messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines — Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna — perform better against the World Health Organization (WHO)’s variants of concern (VOCs) than viral vector vaccines — AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson (J&J)/Janssen. Although they all effectively prevent severe disease by VOCs, the research, publishingtoday (May 17th, 2022) in the open access journal PLOS Medicine, suggests that people receiving a viral vector vaccine are more vulnerable to infection by new variants.
Acidified drinking water attenuates motor deficits and brain pathology in a mouse model of a childhood neurodegenerative disorder

We recently demonstrated that HCl-acidified drinking water, which is widely used in laboratory animal facilities, had some beneficial effects in the Cln3âˆ’/âˆ’ mouse model of juvenile Batten disease, a neurodegenerative lysosomal storage disorder1. Here we tested if acidified drinking water has therapeutic effects in Cln1R151X nonsense mutant mice, a model of the infantile form of Batten disease. In Cln1R151X mice, acidified drinking water received from weaning prevented the impairment in pole climbing ability measured at 3 and 6Â months of age. Histopathological analysis of the brain at 6Â months showed that acidified drinking water decreased the amount of lysosomal storage material, reduced astrocytosis in the striatum and somatosensory barrelfield cortex, and attenuated microglial activation in the thalamus. Compared to wild-type mice, the gut microbiota of Cln1R151X mice was markedly different. Acidified drinking water significantly altered the gut microbiota composition of Cln1R151X mice, indicating a contribution of gut bacteria to the therapeutic effects of acidified water. Our results in Cln1R151X mice suggest that acidified drinking water may have beneficial effects for patients with infantile Batten disease. This study also verifies that acidified drinking water can modify disease phenotypes in mouse models, contributing to the inter-laboratory variations in neurological and pathological findings.
The First-Ever Treatment for Non-Metastatic Brain Tumors

Recurring brain tumor growth is halted with a new drug. A patient’s options are limited when a non-metastatic brain tumor — a meningioma — recurs following surgery and radiation treatment. These aggressive tumors, which occur in up to 20% of cases and can cause patient disability or even death, have no approved medicines.
Is a Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor a Soft Tissue Sarcoma?

A gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) is a form of soft tissue sarcoma that begins in the digestive system. Soft tissue sarcomas form in soft tissues, such as fat, muscle, blood vessels, lymphatic vessels, nerves, tendons, and cartilage. The most frequent mesenchymal tumor in the gastrointestinal system is a gastrointestinal stromal...
Unique characteristics and outcomes of therapy-related acute lymphoblastic leukemia following treatment for multiple myeloma

Therapy-related acute lymphoblastic leukemia (tr-ALL) is an important secondary primary malignancy (SPM) that has recently been appreciated and has an estimated incidence of 3"“9% of ALL cases [1,2,3,4]. Three large phase III clinical trials have demonstrated a significant increased risk of SPM associated with lenalidomide maintenance following therapy with high dose melphalan and autologous hematopoietic cell transplantation (AHCT) in patients with multiple myeloma (MM) with an SPM incidence of 8"“17% and with 4"“17% of those malignancies being hematologic malignancies [5,6,7]. The number of trALL cases in these trials has not been reported. Little is known about the characteristics of trALL in patients with MM compared to patients who had other malignancies prior to the development of trALL. We define tALL as ALL that developed after any prior exposure to cytotoxic chemotherapy and/or radiation for another malignancy, and herein, we report a comparative analysis of characteristics and outcomes of patients with trALL with and without MM from the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center (MCCC).
What Is Stage 3 Lymphoma?

Lymphoma is a type of cancer that originates in white blood cells (lymphocytes) in the lymphatic system. There are two main types, Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is the most common type. The two main subtypes of non-Hodgkin lymphoma are diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma. Lymphoma is...
Inaugural Patient Injected with Cancer-Killing Oncolytic Virus

Imugene and City of Hope announced this week that the first patient has begun treatment in a revolutionary Phase I clinical trial, investigating the safety and efficacy of CF33-hNIS (Vaxinia), a cancer-killing virus, in adults with metastatic or advanced tumors. The therapeutic candidate is intended to be a tool for...
High fat diets and unregulated athletic exercise endurance enhancers linked to risk of pancreatic cancer

Researchers at the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center have found a cell nuclear receptor activated by high fat diets and synthetic substances in unregulated athletic performance enhancers fuels the progression of precancerous pancreas lesions into pancreatic cancer. Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma is a highly lethal form of cancer with rising...
Predictive scoring systems for molecular responses in persons with chronic phase chronic myeloid leukemia receiving initial imatinib therapy

It is vital for physicians and persons with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) to accurately predict the likelihood of achieving a major molecular response (MMR) and a deep molecular response (DMR; at least MR4) at the start of imatinib-therapy, which could help in decision making of treatment goals and strategies. To answer this question, we interrogated data from 1369 consecutive subjects with chronic phase CML receiving initial imatinib-therapy to identify predictive co-variates. Subjects were randomly-assigned to training (n"‰="‰913) and validation (n"‰="‰456) datasets. Male sex, higher WBC concentration, lower haemoglobin concentration, higher percentage blood blasts and larger spleen size were significantly-associated with lower cumulative incidences of MMR and MR4 in training dataset. Using Fine-Gray model, we developed the predictive scoring systems for MMR and MR4 which classified subjects into the low-, intermediate- and high-risk cohorts with significantly-different cumulative incidences of MMR and MR4 with good predictive discrimination and accuracy in training and validation cohorts with high area under the receiver-operator characteristic curve (AUROC) values. These data may help physicians decide appropriateness of initial imatinib therapy.
Roche, Repare Ink $1.2B Deal for Development of Cancer Therapy

Shares of Repare Therapeutics are soaring more than 27% in premarket trading following the announcement Wednesday of a global cancer collaboration valued at up to $1.2 billion with Swiss pharma giant Roche for the development and commercialization of camonsertib. Under the licensing and collaboration deal, Roche will assume the development...
Improving outcomes demands patient-centred interventions and equitable delivery

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. A recent study not only confirms mounting evidence that technology-facilitated symptom monitoring improves care and should be considered for all patients with cancer, but also suggests that patient navigators can help to deliver such interventions. Herein we discuss how such an approach can minimize disparities and maximize access to culturally appropriate patient-centred care.
Discovery could lead to better cancer immunotherapy

A type of white blood cell previously known only as a helper in the immune system appears also to be the instigator of the body's defenses against cancerous tumors. The discovery could lead to more effective cancer immunotherapy, a promising treatment which uses the body's own immune system, rather than radiation, to attack cancer cells.
