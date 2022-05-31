Albany Sees All-Time Low April Unemployment Rate

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Albany recorded an all-time low unemployment rate of 3.3 percent in April, down one percentage point over the month. A year ago, the rate was 5.6 percent. "As employers continue to fill their vacancies with qualified...
Modern Gas Company is pleased to announce the organization's most recent staffing promotion and team addition. Prompting the change in staffing was the retirement of Chuck Knight from over 31 years of work in the home appliance industry. "Chuck has been on our team as Vice President of Retail Sales since April 2019 when Modern Gas acquired Knight's Appliance - Chuck's family business founded in the 1960s," said Mark Holloway, President of Modern Gas. "We wish him the very best in his next endeavor of full-time ministry in the Albany area."
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Rent across South Georgia continues to rise at a rapid pace. Experts say nationally, rent hit sharp increases in the last year — up to 40% in some cities. This is making it hard for some to be able to keep a healthy living. Many...
According to City Manager Charlie Davis, developers are currently in their "final stages" of contracts in bringing three national chain businesses to Douglas. Since the City of Douglas and its developers announced the plans for Douglas Square in 2019, national and international chain businesses immediately started showing interest in Douglas being the home of their newest location. The list continues to expand, with City Manager Davis telling Douglas Now that contract completion is underway between developers and a chain supermarket (the second national grocer in the works for the community), a fast-food restaurant, and a retail store.
Phoebe plans to transform part of its Phoebe North campus into a long-term acute care hospital (LTACH), filling a significant healthcare need in the community. “One goal of our Phoebe Focus initiative that we unveiled in 2019 was to use our Phoebe North campus to expand post-acute care services. Those plans included a long-term treatment facility, so patients would not have to leave Albany for that vital care,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System President & CEO. “Unfortunately, the pandemic delayed our plans, but – pending approval from the state – these services will soon be available to our community. Phoebe North is already home to our inpatient rehabilitation department, and we will continue to look for opportunities to expand post-acute care services there and enhance the continuum of care available to our patients.”
Albany Area Primary Health Care (AAPHC) will break ground on the future site of the new Dawson Medical Center on Tuesday, June 7. The brand new medical office will be located at 505 Forrester Drive SE in Dawson, Georgia. “Once constructed, this building will be the new home of our...
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County School District is providing meals to kids 18 and under this summer. The school district is providing breakfast and lunch for students, combining a mixture of popular foods, like burgers and barbecue sandwiches, with healthy fruits and vegetables. The director of school...
With predictions that the remnants of Hurricane Agatha, which struck the Pacific Coast of Mexico on Monday, could reform and threaten Florida and/or Georgia as the newly named Alex, the first week of hurricane season is showing the threats that can arise from tropical systems. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
ALBANY — A federal STOP School Violence grant awarded earlier this year has arrived in a timely fashion as it will allow two area school systems to initiate programs aimed at addressing violence for the coming school year. The $991,110 grant from the U.S. Justice Department was awarded to...
ALBANY, GA – Albany Police officers connected with community members near Brothers Corner Store and Holley Homes Housing Authority on May 31. They purchased 20 boxes of pizza and enjoyed lunch with area residents.
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Emergency repairs will be made to a broken water main within Valdosta city limits, according to city officials. The city said the water main was inadvertently hit by a contractor working in the area. Residents in the following areas may experience water outages due to the...
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — In the wake of the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, officials across the country are looking into how to increase safety in the classroom. One tactic in discussion is arming teachers and staff. It's something Georgia schools are already doing. In 2018, the Laurens...
On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, the Albany City Commission approved two new Assistant City Managers (ACM) during a special called meeting. The commission ratified that Yvette Fields, the Director of Central Services and current Interim City Manager for Utility Administration, and Bruce Maples, the Managing Director of Engineering and the current Interim City Manager for Utility Operations, would both officially take on their respective ACM titles. See more.
CENTERVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — Centerville is making changes to its splash pad operating hours, and that’s left some residents upset. The city posted on Facebook this week that it would cut back the splash pad’s hours of operation, pushing the opening time from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day. The splash pad will close daily at 6 p.m.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - June 1st marks the beginning of meteorological summer and the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Abundant sunshine and feeling like summer with highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s. Unlike yesterday no cooling showers and thunderstorms. Overnight warm as lows drop into the low 70s. Tomorrow almost a carbon copy but hotter with near record heat as temperatures climb into the mid-upper 90s. Isolated showers will cool a few off.
Colony Bank announced today that banking veterans Bob Evans and Terry Ann Brake will retire on June 30, 2022. Bob has been dedicated to the banking industry for nearly 50 years, having begun his career in 1974 shortly after graduating from Georgia Southwestern State University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Bob joined our Colony Bank team in 2010 as Market President before being promoted to his current position as Regional President in 2015. Throughout his career, Bob has remained an active community leader and has served as Chairman of the Board for the Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce, Cordele-Crisp Recreation Board, Board of Trustees at Crisp Academy, Crisp Regional Foundation Board, and Chairman of the Board of Deacons at First Baptist Church in Cordele. He has also served on the Board of Directors for the Georgia Bankers Association, Community Bankers Association of Georgia, Crisp County-Cordele Industrial Development Authority, and the Cordele-Crisp Industrial Development Council and has been President of the Cordele Rotary Club. Bob and his wife, Jean, have been married for 47 years. They have two children and nine grandchildren.
He Downtown Manager’s Office announced the launch of the Downtown Dollars program. The Downtown Dollars program is a community-based digital gift card that makes shopping fun, easy, and helps keep spending local. See more.
On Friday, May 27, 2022, the City of Douglas held a historic ribbon cutting in Douglas and Coffee County to officially re-open Davis-Wade Park and introduce the community to the new Roger C. Johnson Aquatic Center and Roper Miracle Field. Many citizens were on hand to celebrate the occasion with family members of the late Parks and Recreation Director, Roger Johnson, and the late City Commissioner Johnnie Lee Roper.
Comments / 0