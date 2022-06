Drivers seem to love specialty license plates. Decades ago when you put plates on your car, you got one style. That's it. Only the police or other "exempt" government vehicles had a different color/style. Most of us probably remember playing that game in the car on family road trips to see who can spot the most state license plates. Kind of like license plate bingo. I imagine that game is significantly more difficult now, as most states have dozens, if not hundreds of different plate designs.

MONTANA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO