1132 2nd St

Katy home with fantastic backyard amenities! - This 1 Story, 4 Bedroom 3 bath home is located in sought-after Lakecrest Park. Kitchen is open to dining and living area making entertaining a breeze. Kitchen has gorgeous granite countertops, oversized Island, and plenty of cabinets and counterspace. The living area is filled with with natural light, extensive wood floors and a beautiful gas fireplace. Expansive primary suite with bay window, large primary bathroom with double sinks, shower and tub. Outside you will find the oversized garage, a big backyard, covered patio with TV port, speakers and gas line for your backyard hangouts!

KATY, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO