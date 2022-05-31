ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, TX

1132 2nd St

Panr
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article1132 2nd St, Hempstead, Tx 77445 - Property Id: 900323. Beautiful 3/1 Completely remodeled. Laminate Flooring,...

Panr

2218 Parkside Trace Ct

Katy home with fantastic backyard amenities! - This 1 Story, 4 Bedroom 3 bath home is located in sought-after Lakecrest Park. Kitchen is open to dining and living area making entertaining a breeze. Kitchen has gorgeous granite countertops, oversized Island, and plenty of cabinets and counterspace. The living area is filled with with natural light, extensive wood floors and a beautiful gas fireplace. Expansive primary suite with bay window, large primary bathroom with double sinks, shower and tub. Outside you will find the oversized garage, a big backyard, covered patio with TV port, speakers and gas line for your backyard hangouts!
KATY, TX
Panr

32006 Ashton Ln

32006 Ashton Lane- POOL in Tomball - Elegant 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath TWO STORY home in Tomball near SH 249 and Hwy 99. This home features a fenced backyard with pool and hot tub. The family room has a fireplace and opens up to the kitchen area with island. Walk in pantry. Formal dining room and large windows. Primary bath has separate tub and shower. Nice closets with all bedrooms up and game room. Ceiling fans throughout the home. TENANT INSURANCE REQUIRED!
TOMBALL, TX

