Winifred J. Koehn

Ralph Joseph “Dido” Gomez, 86, of Hutchinson, Kansas, passed away May 27, 2022, at Hospice House of Hutchinson. He was born October 24, 1935, in Newton, Kansas, the son of Antonio and Irene Pedroza Gomez. Ralph has resided in Hutchinson for the past 18 years, formerly of Lyons, Kansas. He graduated from Newton High School with the class of 1953, and later graduated from Wichita Business College. He worked for North American Salt as a sewing machine operator from 1961 until his retirement in 2001. He served in the United States Air Force from 1955, until his honorable discharge in 1959. Ralph was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Lyons; attended St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, Hutchinson; member of Knights of Columbus Chapter # of Lyons; member of Latineers in Lyons; and was a member of B&W Softball Team in Lyons. He coached softball, baseball, soccer, and basketball. Ralph enjoyed bowling, watching all sports, and especially spending time with his grandchildren. On July 11, 1959, Ralph was united in marriage with Mary Edith Sepulveda in El Dorado, Kansas. She preceded him in death on December 9, 2003. He is also preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Maria Soledad Martinez; and siblings, Nancy, Amelia, Margarito, Lou, Gregory, Julia, John, Tony Jr. and Ramon. Ralph is survived by is five children, Ralph Gomez Jr. of Kansas City, MO, Tony Gomez and wife Quitta of Hutchinson, KS, Manuel Gomez and wife Kathi of Lyons, Montey Gomez and wife Tammy of Lyons, and Irene Faudoa and husband Mauricio of Hutchinson, KS; twelve grandchildren; and nine greatgrandchildren. Funeral mass will be at 10:30 A.M., Saturday, June 4, 2022 at St. Paul Catholic Church, Lyons, with Father Will Stuever and Father Michael Brungardt officiating. Burial will follow at Lyons Municipal Cemetery with military honors by the United States Air Force Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 7:00 P.M., Friday, June 3, 2022, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons with family present from 5:00 until 7:00. A Parish Rosary will be said at 7:00 P.M. Memorials may be given to the Lyons Recreation Commission or Hospice House of Hutchinson in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO