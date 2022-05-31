ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, KS

Winifred J. Koehn

Newton Kansan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewton- Winifred J. Koehn, 88, died Tuesday, May 24, 2020 at Paramount Community Living, Newton. She was born at Carnegie , OK on December 8, 1933 to Samuel T. and Emma (Dalke) Jantz. A Halstead resident for...

www.thekansan.com

Newton Kansan

Ralph Joseph “Dido” Gomez

Ralph Joseph “Dido” Gomez, 86, of Hutchinson, Kansas, passed away May 27, 2022, at Hospice House of Hutchinson. He was born October 24, 1935, in Newton, Kansas, the son of Antonio and Irene Pedroza Gomez. Ralph has resided in Hutchinson for the past 18 years, formerly of Lyons, Kansas. He graduated from Newton High School with the class of 1953, and later graduated from Wichita Business College. He worked for North American Salt as a sewing machine operator from 1961 until his retirement in 2001. He served in the United States Air Force from 1955, until his honorable discharge in 1959. Ralph was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Lyons; attended St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, Hutchinson; member of Knights of Columbus Chapter # of Lyons; member of Latineers in Lyons; and was a member of B&W Softball Team in Lyons. He coached softball, baseball, soccer, and basketball. Ralph enjoyed bowling, watching all sports, and especially spending time with his grandchildren. On July 11, 1959, Ralph was united in marriage with Mary Edith Sepulveda in El Dorado, Kansas. She preceded him in death on December 9, 2003. He is also preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Maria Soledad Martinez; and siblings, Nancy, Amelia, Margarito, Lou, Gregory, Julia, John, Tony Jr. and Ramon. Ralph is survived by is five children, Ralph Gomez Jr. of Kansas City, MO, Tony Gomez and wife Quitta of Hutchinson, KS, Manuel Gomez and wife Kathi of Lyons, Montey Gomez and wife Tammy of Lyons, and Irene Faudoa and husband Mauricio of Hutchinson, KS; twelve grandchildren; and nine greatgrandchildren. Funeral mass will be at 10:30 A.M., Saturday, June 4, 2022 at St. Paul Catholic Church, Lyons, with Father Will Stuever and Father Michael Brungardt officiating. Burial will follow at Lyons Municipal Cemetery with military honors by the United States Air Force Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 7:00 P.M., Friday, June 3, 2022, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons with family present from 5:00 until 7:00. A Parish Rosary will be said at 7:00 P.M. Memorials may be given to the Lyons Recreation Commission or Hospice House of Hutchinson in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Newton Kansan

Library receives North Newton Community Foundation grant

A local foundation is granting $1,000 to Newton Public Library for a program that delivers books and audiobooks to the homes of senior citizens. The grant, from the Sher Klassen Neufeld Endowment Fund of North Newton Community Foundation, will be used for the library’s ENLITE protram, which delivers books and audiobooks to the homes of North Newton and Newton residents.
NEWTON, KS
Newton Kansan

Theodore James “Jim” Goering

Theodore James “Jim” Goering of North Newton, KS, passed away peacefully at home on April 13th, 2022 at Kidron Bethel Retirement Village, at the age of 86 years, 11 months, with several members of his loving family at his bedside. Jim was born to Peter J. and Frieda...
NORTH NEWTON, KS
Newton Kansan

Changes come to summer college baseball in Newton

Slugging Rebels to take the field By Mark Schnabel Newton Kansan A lot of changes have come to Newton’s summer college baseball team for the 2022 season. During the off-season, the team merged with the Wichita Sluggers and will be called the Sluggin’ Rebels. The team also has a new field manager in Kyle Olson,…
NEWTON, KS
Newton Kansan

Wichita State standout to lead Railers

Williams looks to rebuild boys’ basketball team By Mark Schnabel Newton Kansan As one of the members of some of the winningest Wichita State teams in school history, incoming Newton High School boys’ basketball coach Demetric Williams is hoping to bring the same spark to the Railers. Incoming Newton High School boys’ basketball coach Demetric…
NEWTON, KS

