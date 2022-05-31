ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado, KS

American Veterans Traveling Tribute coming to region

Newton Kansan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American Veterans Traveling Tribute (AVTT) is returning to El Dorado...

www.thekansan.com

Newton Kansan

Library receives North Newton Community Foundation grant

A local foundation is granting $1,000 to Newton Public Library for a program that delivers books and audiobooks to the homes of senior citizens. The grant, from the Sher Klassen Neufeld Endowment Fund of North Newton Community Foundation, will be used for the library’s ENLITE protram, which delivers books and audiobooks to the homes of North Newton and Newton residents.
NEWTON, KS
KSN News

2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner announced

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner has been announced. Kevin Slay, of Rose Hill, Kan., has won the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home! Congratulations! Other St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway contest winners include: Paula Philson, of Bel Aire, Kan., who won the Open House Prize, a $10,000 shopping spree […]
WICHITA, KS
Newton Kansan

Theodore James “Jim” Goering

Theodore James “Jim” Goering of North Newton, KS, passed away peacefully at home on April 13th, 2022 at Kidron Bethel Retirement Village, at the age of 86 years, 11 months, with several members of his loving family at his bedside. Jim was born to Peter J. and Frieda...
NORTH NEWTON, KS
KSN News

Budweiser Clydesdales get the party started

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — ‘Twas the day before Riverfest and all through downtown, the Budweiser Clydesdales trotted around. All the beautiful horses marched in a parade, in the hope of giving police some much-needed aid. Then after the parade, in the Century II lot, people added money to the donation pot. The cash is for […]
WICHITA, KS
Newton Kansan

Ralph Joseph “Dido” Gomez

Ralph Joseph “Dido” Gomez, 86, of Hutchinson, Kansas, passed away May 27, 2022, at Hospice House of Hutchinson. He was born October 24, 1935, in Newton, Kansas, the son of Antonio and Irene Pedroza Gomez. Ralph has resided in Hutchinson for the past 18 years, formerly of Lyons, Kansas. He graduated from Newton High School with the class of 1953, and later graduated from Wichita Business College. He worked for North American Salt as a sewing machine operator from 1961 until his retirement in 2001. He served in the United States Air Force from 1955, until his honorable discharge in 1959. Ralph was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Lyons; attended St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, Hutchinson; member of Knights of Columbus Chapter # of Lyons; member of Latineers in Lyons; and was a member of B&W Softball Team in Lyons. He coached softball, baseball, soccer, and basketball. Ralph enjoyed bowling, watching all sports, and especially spending time with his grandchildren. On July 11, 1959, Ralph was united in marriage with Mary Edith Sepulveda in El Dorado, Kansas. She preceded him in death on December 9, 2003. He is also preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Maria Soledad Martinez; and siblings, Nancy, Amelia, Margarito, Lou, Gregory, Julia, John, Tony Jr. and Ramon. Ralph is survived by is five children, Ralph Gomez Jr. of Kansas City, MO, Tony Gomez and wife Quitta of Hutchinson, KS, Manuel Gomez and wife Kathi of Lyons, Montey Gomez and wife Tammy of Lyons, and Irene Faudoa and husband Mauricio of Hutchinson, KS; twelve grandchildren; and nine greatgrandchildren. Funeral mass will be at 10:30 A.M., Saturday, June 4, 2022 at St. Paul Catholic Church, Lyons, with Father Will Stuever and Father Michael Brungardt officiating. Burial will follow at Lyons Municipal Cemetery with military honors by the United States Air Force Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 7:00 P.M., Friday, June 3, 2022, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons with family present from 5:00 until 7:00. A Parish Rosary will be said at 7:00 P.M. Memorials may be given to the Lyons Recreation Commission or Hospice House of Hutchinson in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

All aboard! Boat tours begin on Wichita’s river

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Have you ever wanted to take a boat ride along the Arkansas River in Wichita? Now, you can! ICT RiverRides inaugural season is underway, giving people of all ages the chance to experience the Air Captial from the water. Captain Sherman Padgett is eager to share his love for boating and […]
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at El Chapulin Mexican Grill

A restaurant has taken over the former LeDesma’s Restaurant that closed at the end of 2021. Introducing El Chapulin Mexican Grill. Chapulin translates to grasshopper in English, but there are no grasshoppers to be found on the menu, unless you count a picture of one. El Chapulin is almost...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Man catches 40 lb. catfish in Arkansas River

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Odell Davis made a big catch in the Arkansas River on Tuesday. A photo shared with Eyewitness News shows Davis holding a 40-pound catfish. The Park City man said he caught the big fish at the Lincoln Street Dam just south of downtown Wichita. According to...
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

4,000+ cyclists to descend on Emporia for UNBOUND Gravel

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 4,000 cyclists will start to descend on Emporia on Thursday, June 2, for UNBOUND Gravel. Life Time, coordinators with UNBOUND Gravel, says the ultra-endurance bike race known as the ‘world series of gravel’ will return to the Flint Hills on Saturday, June 4.
kmuw.org

City Council once again discussing major park project for northwest Wichita

Plans to fund the development of Crystal Prairie Lake Park have resurfaced in the City Council’s Capital Improvement Plan, with a hefty $25 million price tag. The plans, first drafted more than a decade ago, outline the project as a 420-acre park with a 215-acre sand pit lake that would be built on land northwest of Brooks Landfill at K-96 and Hoover Road.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita girl winning fight against rare cancer at St. Jude

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita family knows first-hand how much St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital does to help children fighting rare cancers. Peter and Melissa White’s little girl has rare brain cancer, and St. Jude is giving her a fighting chance at surviving it. When Adele White was a baby, she appeared to be […]
WICHITA, KS
wibwnewsnow.com

Two Cities in Kansas Rank in “Top Cities for Families”

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average American moves 11.7 times in their lifetime…but the decision as to where to move has many factors. In order to determine which cities are most conducive to family life, the financial website WalletHub compared 182 U.S. cities – including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state – across five key dimensions: family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability, and socio-economics.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KSN News

Is Wellington bridge in disrepair? What KDOT says

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Transportation expects repairs to begin soon on the U.S. 160 viaduct bridge in Wellington. The center lanes of that bridge have been closed. The bridge sets west of U.S. Highway 81 and U.S. 160 intersection. Tim Potter, a KDOT spokesman, says the surface layer of the bridge […]
WELLINGTON, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita pools, YMCA water parks closed Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Due to recent rain and more in the forecast, Wichita Park & Recreation swimming pools and splash pads are closed Tuesday, as are Greater Wichita YMCA water parks. The City of Wichita said staff will be onsite at swimming pools from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday for late...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Farmers Market senior program offered again this year

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Department of Aging announced Friday that the Kansas Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (KSFMNP) will provide qualified low-income Kansas seniors with their annual program. The program provides checks to purchase fresh, unprocessed fruits and vegetables and honey at farmers markets in selected counties throughout the state.
KSN News

Sedgwick County hosting hazardous waste disposal event

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County Environmental Resources are scheduled to host a hazardous waste collection event for all residents on Saturday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will take place at Textron Aviation/Beechcraft Division Parking Lot E, Gate C6, located at 10059 E. Central Ave. in Wichita. It is open […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS

