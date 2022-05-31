ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Holds Pete Davidson Tight as They Arrive in London

By Sarah Hearon
 4 days ago

Lovers in London! Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are going strong — and taking their relationship overseas.

The Skims founder, 41, and the Saturday Night Live alum, 28, were spotted in the U.K. on Monday, May 30. Kardashian held onto Davidson as they walked through the streets of London, both wearing black. Their trip (seemingly coincidentally) comes on the heels of Queen Elizabeth II ’s Platinum Jubilee, which kicks off days of festivities on Thursday, June 2.

Hours before arriving in England, the couple packed on the PDA in a series of Instagram Stories shared by Kardashian on Sunday, May 29. That same weekend, Davidson debuted platinum blonde hair , matching the reality star’s locks that she’s been sporting since the Met Gala.

Kardashian and Davidson have been linked since October 2021, connecting after she hosted SNL .

“Kim and Pete are very in sync right now, they’re very in step with each other and the relationship is easy,” a source told Us Weekly in April. “They’re getting closer and closer and are a really great pair.”

The comedian marked the first man Kardashian has publicly dated since filing for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021.

“I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them,” she explained on Good Morning America last month. “Obviously, I want to take my time, but I’m very happy and very content. And it’s such a good feeling just to be at peace.”

The twosome have seemingly gotten serious as Kardashian introduced Davidson to her four kids — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2 — whom she shares with West.

“Kim loves how great Pete is with the kids,” the insider said. “He’s a big kid himself and makes them laugh.”

While Kardashian has played coy about Davidson on season 1 of The Kardashians , which drops new episodes on Hulu every Thursday, she promised to finally address her man in the upcoming episode.

“This is how it went down with Pete …” she begins in the teaser for the June 2 episode.

Scroll through to see photos of Kardashian and Davidson in London:

