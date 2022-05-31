Harry Norman, REALTORS Represents Real Estate at 2022 Belgian U.S. Economic Mission

The long awaited summer season is finally here and to celebrate, Atlantic Station has a full calendar of events this month. Bring the little ones to Tot Spot, a free monthly children’s event on Atlantic Green. Wellness Wednesday continues in June with complimentary fitness classes every week with atl kula. Celebrate creativity and shop local every weekend at Maker’s Market. Looking for a new nightly activity? Consider Friday Night Live or Screen on the Green for your next night out. Check out the new all-night food festival coming straight from New York City to Atlantic Station’s Pinnacle Lot, Midnight Market. Honor the father figures in your life by spending Father’s Day with Atlantic Station’s variety of retailers, restaurants and activities. June is packed with events for the whole family to enjoy at Atlantic Station!

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO