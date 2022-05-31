Atlanta Supply Chain Software Company Gears for Global Expansion

The summer is here, the weather is hot, but Aurora Theatre has plenty of events to keep you cool in the Lawrenceville Arts Center all throughout June. Aurora Children’s Playhouse Summer Editionis back with shows every Wednesday morning while Aurora Comedy Nightsgoes al fresco welcoming iconic improv comedy from Dad’s Garage Theatre Company. Plus, audiences will flip for AKmē Instant Circus and FOUR: A Cirque Show on the Metro Waterproofing Main Stage. After the success of BLACKOUT in February, Aurora commemorates the week of Juneteenth with Summer Slam, an open mic for poetry and comedy. The featured rental this month, Dancing Stars of Gwinnett, will count two Lawrenceville City Council members among the noteworthy participants, with proceeds from the event benefitting Gwinnett Chatt Outreach. As previously announced, Aurora Theatre Academy Summer Camps begin in June in a big way with the musical theatre camp production of Disney’s The Jungle Book Kids. The hilarious farce Swindlers will end its world premiere run on the Grand Stage on June 5.

