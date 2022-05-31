ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Arkadios Capital Soars on to Georgia Fast 40

By Staff Report
metroatlantaceo.com
 2 days ago

The Atlanta Chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth ® (ACG) announced Arkadios Capital is one of the Georgia Fast 40, one of the 40 fastest-growing companies in Georgia. “We are honored to...

metroatlantaceo.com

Comments / 0

Related
metroatlantaceo.com

Compass Real Estate Expands to Florida’s 30A Region

Compass, Inc. last week announced that it has established a presence in the 30A market, located in the panhandle of Florida. The announcement underscores Compass’ steady growth over the past several months, with the company adding new offices and agents in markets from Virginia to California. 20 new agents have joined the company to support sales activity in the 30A market, including Founding Agent for 30A, Jonathan Spears, Emerald Coast Founding Agents, Meghan Martinez, Michele Bailey, and Billy Creswell, as well as agents Kendall Hood and Brian Beasley.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Georgia Regional Commissions See Drop in April Unemployment Rates

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that all Regional Commissions recorded low unemployment rates in April. "As employers continue to fill their vacancies with qualified job seekers, we are encouraged to see many Georgians eager to return to the workforce," said Commissioner Mark Butler. "This dedication on the part of both employer and job seeker is what has enabled us to fill the demand for goods and services in record numbers across the state."
GEORGIA STATE
metroatlantaceo.com

Lt. Governor Duncan Creates Committee to Support HBCU Growth in Georgia

Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan announced the formation of the Interim Legislative Study Committee on Excellence, Innovation, and Technology at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Chaired by Sen. Sonya Halpern (D – Atlanta), the study committee is tasked with examining ways the state can support growth at HBCUs and promote...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Business
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
metroatlantaceo.com

How Atlanta is Positioning Itself as a Tech Leader While Addressing Social Issues

Atlanta has been embracing smart city technology, such as interactive kiosks and an artificial intelligence-centric non-emergency 311 system, and growing its tech sector for years. Now many local tech leaders see the city's new mayor, Andre Dickens, as a "visionary" who will advance that mission. Dickens, who took office in...
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Lack of Supply, Demographic Shift Fueling Build-to-Rent

The lack of housing supply, paired with the demographic shift of the last decade and how Americans live today, is driving the demand for build-to-rent communities in the Atlanta area, according to MarketNsight Principal and Chief Analyst John Hunt. Like Atlanta’s almost historically low levels of housing inventory, build-to-rent communities are a product of both the Great Recession and the COVID-19 pandemic.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkadios Capital Soars#Acg#Cherry Bekaert Llp#An Acg Committee#Healthcare#Financial Technology#Fantasy Sports
metroatlantaceo.com

Impact100 Atlanta Announces $130,000 Inaugural Grant Available for Local Nonprofit

Impact100 Atlanta, a new women’s philanthropic organization, announced that they will be awarding a $130,000 grant to a Metro Atlanta area nonprofit this year. The announcement was made at the May 19th Big Reveal event at Buckhead Art & Company where it was announced that 130 Founding Members donated $1,000 each into the grant pool to collectively fund the $130,000 grant.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta Advances Equity and Shared Prosperity by Launching TogetherATL and New Grant Strategy

For the first time in its 71-year history, the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta is reimagining what it means to work with and for the community. Part of that reimagining involves a new focus and grant strategy, called TogetherATL, the Foundation’s five-year, strategic plan that embraces equity and shared prosperity as its number-one priority.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Mayor Andre Dickens Launches Summer Youth Employment Program with Signing Day

Mayor Andre Dickens officially launched the City of Atlanta’s Summer Youth Employment Program with “Signing Day.” During the State of the City address earlier this year, Mayor Dickens challenged Atlanta’s public, private, philanthropic and nonprofit community to employ 3,000 of Atlanta’s youth this summer. “Signing...
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

WorkSuites Expands into Atlanta with Two New Locations

CBRE has announced WorkSuites, a Dallas-based coworking provider, is expanding into Atlanta with its first two locations outside of Texas. The company has taken 26,716 sq. ft. at Pennant Park in Atlanta and 25,933 sq. ft. at Preston Ridge II in Alpharetta. WorkSuites has taken a full floor at both locations.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Fintech
metroatlantaceo.com

SK Commercial Realty, Goldenrod Cos. Ink 367,000-Square-Foot Lease at Silver Comet Industrial Park in Paulding County

SK Commercial Realty (SKCR) and Goldenrod Companies announced today the execution of a 367,000-square-foot lease with Automann Inc. for a new distribution facility that will be located within the Silver Comet Industrial Park in Paulding County, Georgia near Atlanta. Automann will occupy the entirety of Building I, which will be...
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Georgia DOT Awards $182 Million in Construction Contracts in April

In April 2022, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) awarded a total of 17 projects valued at approximately $182,271,320. The largest single investment, worth approximately $11 million, was awarded to Georgia Bridge and Concrete, LLC. This bridge construction project will construct two bridges and approaches on SR 23 over Brier Creek and Brier Creek Overflow in Burke County. This contract, along with four other bridge construction contracts, represents 47 percent of the awarded funds.
GEORGIA STATE
metroatlantaceo.com

Harry Norman, REALTORS Represents Real Estate at 2022 Belgian U.S. Economic Mission

Announced today, Harry Norman, REALTORS will join the Belgian Economic Mission to the United States, exclusively representing the Atlanta real estate sector. With tour stops in Atlanta, New York, and Boston June 4 through June 12, HRH Princess Astrid of Belgium and 300 Belgian businesses and government officials arrive at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta June 4 through June 6. Their visit is anticipated to be the largest delegation to the city since the 1996 Olympics. The participating Belgian companies and delegates will experience B2B meetings with appointed U.S. companies, seminars, networking events, panel discussions and keynote addresses over the course of the 8-day mission.
ATLANTA, NY
metroatlantaceo.com

Atlanta Supply Chain Software Company Gears for Global Expansion

As Atlanta supply chain technology company Skyscend Inc. prepares to expand globally, it tapped one of its investors and co-founders as chief executive. Steve Roach, former CEO of software company LSI Consulting, invested $1 million into the company and took the top leadership position in January. See more here.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Atlanta Real Estate Forum Reveals June Guest Lineup

Is it hot outside or is it just Atlanta Real Estate Forum Radio? The award-winning podcast is heating up with a sizzling lineup for June! Conversations this month touch on popular metro communities, an inside look at real estate trends, unique metro dining and more. “I am so excited for...
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Barge Selects New Board Members at 2022 Annual Meeting

Barge elected two new members to the Board of Directors at their 2022 Annual Meeting: Doug Hooker and Ben Adams. Doug Hooker, one of the firm’s three external board members, has been a prominent leader in both public and private sector organizations, recently retiring after 10 years serving as Executive Director of the Atlanta Regional Commission. In this role, Doug worked with state and local transportation entities in managing the region’s long-range transportation plan and facilitated community and development strategies to enhance the region’s growth and competitiveness. Doug has been active in numerous community organizations, having served in board member or advisory board roles for the Aerotropolis Atlanta Alliance, the Council for Quality Growth, Emory University, Georgia Tech (School of Civil & Environmental Engineering and President’s Advisory Board), Atlanta Technical College, the Atlanta Opera, the Atlanta Music Project, and the Georgia Conservancy. Doug continues to serve in similar capacities with the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta, the Aurora Theatre, the Fox Theatre, and both the Ivan Allen College and School of City and Regional Planning at Georgia Tech. Doug has engineering and public policy degrees from Georgia Tech and from Emory’s Goizueta School of Business.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

AAA: Little Change to Georgia Gas Price Average

It now costs motorists $61.95 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. “Georgia continues to be one of the least expensive states in the U.S. for gas prices,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “While, prices are appearing to slow down for Georgians, we can anticipate summer gas prices to remain elevated.”
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy