Atlanta, GA

WorkSuites Expands into Atlanta with Two New Locations

By Staff Report
 2 days ago

CBRE has announced WorkSuites, a Dallas-based coworking provider, is expanding into Atlanta with its first two locations outside of Texas. The company has taken 26,716 sq. ft. at Pennant Park in Atlanta and 25,933 sq. ft. at Preston Ridge II in Alpharetta. WorkSuites...

Mayor Andre Dickens Launches Summer Youth Employment Program with Signing Day

Mayor Andre Dickens officially launched the City of Atlanta’s Summer Youth Employment Program with “Signing Day.” During the State of the City address earlier this year, Mayor Dickens challenged Atlanta’s public, private, philanthropic and nonprofit community to employ 3,000 of Atlanta’s youth this summer. “Signing...
ATLANTA, GA
MARTA Expanding Railtalk-Re-Connect

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) public art program Artbound, in collaboration with the Atlanta Design Festival and Flux Projects, is reviving and expanding Railtalk-Re-Connect, a unique interactive art installation to engage fellow riders and leave positive messages of inspiration. The public art project will be installed at seven...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Real Estate Forum Reveals June Guest Lineup

Is it hot outside or is it just Atlanta Real Estate Forum Radio? The award-winning podcast is heating up with a sizzling lineup for June! Conversations this month touch on popular metro communities, an inside look at real estate trends, unique metro dining and more. “I am so excited for...
ATLANTA, GA
Arkadios Capital Soars on to Georgia Fast 40

The Atlanta Chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth ® (ACG) announced Arkadios Capital is one of the Georgia Fast 40, one of the 40 fastest-growing companies in Georgia. “We are honored to be recognized by the Association for Corporate Growth as one of Georgia’s fastest-growing companies,” said Arkadios...
ATLANTA, GA
Stonewood Village Shopping Center Trades in Auction for $6.15 Million

Marcus & Millichap, a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced the online auction sale of Stonewood Village Shopping Center, a 51,328-square-foot retail center in Stone Mountain, Georgia. The 17-tenant asset sold for a total purchase price of $6,457,500 or $125.80 per square foot.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
Lack of Supply, Demographic Shift Fueling Build-to-Rent

The lack of housing supply, paired with the demographic shift of the last decade and how Americans live today, is driving the demand for build-to-rent communities in the Atlanta area, according to MarketNsight Principal and Chief Analyst John Hunt. Like Atlanta’s almost historically low levels of housing inventory, build-to-rent communities are a product of both the Great Recession and the COVID-19 pandemic.
ATLANTA, GA
SK Commercial Realty, Goldenrod Cos. Ink 367,000-Square-Foot Lease at Silver Comet Industrial Park in Paulding County

SK Commercial Realty (SKCR) and Goldenrod Companies announced today the execution of a 367,000-square-foot lease with Automann Inc. for a new distribution facility that will be located within the Silver Comet Industrial Park in Paulding County, Georgia near Atlanta. Automann will occupy the entirety of Building I, which will be...
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
MARTA Mourns the Loss of Heather Alhadeff

MARTA mourns the loss of our colleague and friend Heather Alhadeff. As Assistant General Manager of Planning, Heather found the perfect match for her skills and interests and was instrumental in advancing transit projects that will define this region for decades. Heather was a fierce and principled advocate, whose professional and personal passions intertwined, and she devoted her career to advancing equitable mobility in the region. She also walked the talk, living car-free and taking MARTA or bicycling everywhere.
ATLANTA, GA
It’s a Jam-packed June at Lawrenceville Arts Center, Home of Aurora Theatre

The summer is here, the weather is hot, but Aurora Theatre has plenty of events to keep you cool in the Lawrenceville Arts Center all throughout June. Aurora Children’s Playhouse Summer Editionis back with shows every Wednesday morning while Aurora Comedy Nightsgoes al fresco welcoming iconic improv comedy from Dad’s Garage Theatre Company. Plus, audiences will flip for AKmē Instant Circus and FOUR: A Cirque Show on the Metro Waterproofing Main Stage. After the success of BLACKOUT in February, Aurora commemorates the week of Juneteenth with Summer Slam, an open mic for poetry and comedy. The featured rental this month, Dancing Stars of Gwinnett, will count two Lawrenceville City Council members among the noteworthy participants, with proceeds from the event benefitting Gwinnett Chatt Outreach. As previously announced, Aurora Theatre Academy Summer Camps begin in June in a big way with the musical theatre camp production of Disney’s The Jungle Book Kids. The hilarious farce Swindlers will end its world premiere run on the Grand Stage on June 5.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
Harry Norman, REALTORS Represents Real Estate at 2022 Belgian U.S. Economic Mission

Announced today, Harry Norman, REALTORS will join the Belgian Economic Mission to the United States, exclusively representing the Atlanta real estate sector. With tour stops in Atlanta, New York, and Boston June 4 through June 12, HRH Princess Astrid of Belgium and 300 Belgian businesses and government officials arrive at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta June 4 through June 6. Their visit is anticipated to be the largest delegation to the city since the 1996 Olympics. The participating Belgian companies and delegates will experience B2B meetings with appointed U.S. companies, seminars, networking events, panel discussions and keynote addresses over the course of the 8-day mission.
ATLANTA, NY
Atlanta Supply Chain Software Company Gears for Global Expansion

As Atlanta supply chain technology company Skyscend Inc. prepares to expand globally, it tapped one of its investors and co-founders as chief executive. Steve Roach, former CEO of software company LSI Consulting, invested $1 million into the company and took the top leadership position in January. See more here.
ATLANTA, GA
How Atlanta is Positioning Itself as a Tech Leader While Addressing Social Issues

Atlanta has been embracing smart city technology, such as interactive kiosks and an artificial intelligence-centric non-emergency 311 system, and growing its tech sector for years. Now many local tech leaders see the city's new mayor, Andre Dickens, as a "visionary" who will advance that mission. Dickens, who took office in...
ATLANTA, GA
Tommy Nobis Center Awarded $2M Grant to Serve Youth with Disabilities

Tommy Nobis Center, a Marietta-based nonprofit that helps individuals with disabilities enter or return to employment, has been awarded a $2M grant from the Governor’s Negative Economic Impact Grant program. This funding will provide services for at least 2,000 youth with disabilities in economically disadvantaged, underserved zip codes over the next three years.
MARIETTA, GA
Atlantic Station Celebrates the Start of Summer with a Full June Events Lineup

The long awaited summer season is finally here and to celebrate, Atlantic Station has a full calendar of events this month. Bring the little ones to Tot Spot, a free monthly children’s event on Atlantic Green. Wellness Wednesday continues in June with complimentary fitness classes every week with atl kula. Celebrate creativity and shop local every weekend at Maker’s Market. Looking for a new nightly activity? Consider Friday Night Live or Screen on the Green for your next night out. Check out the new all-night food festival coming straight from New York City to Atlantic Station’s Pinnacle Lot, Midnight Market. Honor the father figures in your life by spending Father’s Day with Atlantic Station’s variety of retailers, restaurants and activities. June is packed with events for the whole family to enjoy at Atlantic Station!
ATLANTA, GA
State Charter Schools Foundation Names Shining Star Teachers

The State Charter Schools Foundation of Georgia (SCSF), a nonprofit foundation dedicated to supporting high-quality state charter schools in Georgia, announced 28 state charter school teachers selected as 2022 Shining Star Teachers. Awardees come from around the state and represent 13 different schools authorized by the State Charter Schools Commission of Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
Cartersville-Bartow County Tourism Council ﻿Initiates Executive Director Search

The Cartersville-Bartow County Tourism Council, Inc. d/b/a Cartersville-Bartow County Convention & Visitors Bureau has initiated a search for an executive director to replace their retiring professional. The council is the Destination Marketing Organization representing all of Bartow County, Georgia. The Chason Group has been retained to assist with the search process.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
Amplify My Community Announces $50,000 Gift to Decatur Cooperative Ministry

Today, the nonprofit organization Amplify My Communityannounced a $50,000 gift to Decatur Cooperative Ministry (DCM) to support the organization’s efforts to prevent and alleviate homelessness and poverty in Decatur and DeKalb County. The unrestricted gift was made possible by funds generated from the Amplify Decatur Music Festival, held April 22-24, and matches the largest in Amplify’s history.
DECATUR, GA
Athens CEOs Discuss the Great Realization. The Evolving Role of Business in Employee and Community Lives

Athens-area CEOs gathered this week to talk openly about how they have reimagined the ways they operate generous businesses. Watch the full event here. At a regional CEO forum sponsored by goBeyondProfit, a statewide alliance launched by business leaders for business leaders to spur corporate generosity and improve lives, co-host Jon Williams, CEO of Better Communities Collaborative, shared, “COVID affected the way we work in a very dramatic and intense way. People realized that there’s an opportunity to do things differently.”
ATHENS, GA
Sterling Seacrest Pritchard Hosts Risk Control Workshop

Sterling Seacrest Pritchard recently hosted a Risk Control Workshop in affiliation with law firms Swift Currie and Hall Booth Smith, P.C. The all-day event was held at the Cobb Galleria Centre. Approximately 100 attendees heard from various speakers throughout the day on subjects including employee benefits, legislation updates, workers’ compensation,...
COBB COUNTY, GA

