Click here to read the full article. Employees at the Frankfurt Museum of Modern Art (MMK) have for the second time alleged that the institution fosters a toxic workplace environment. A six-page letter signed by around 80 percent of the staff reiterated grievances against the toxic workplace environment that were first made in 2019, when the museum’s director, Susanne Pfeffer, was only a year into her tenure. The new letter detailed allegations of physical and emotional abuse, poor management, and an asymmetrical power dynamic with institutional leadership, with some of the accusations centering specifically around Pfeffer. According to the German outlet FAZ,...

MUSEUMS ・ 16 DAYS AGO