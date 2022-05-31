ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Sterling Seacrest Pritchard Hosts Risk Control Workshop

By Staff Report
metroatlantaceo.com
 2 days ago

Sterling Seacrest Pritchard recently hosted a Risk Control Workshop in affiliation with law firms Swift Currie and Hall Booth Smith, P.C. The all-day event was held at the Cobb Galleria Centre. Approximately 100 attendees heard from various speakers throughout the...

metroatlantaceo.com

metroatlantaceo.com

Athens CEOs Discuss the Great Realization. The Evolving Role of Business in Employee and Community Lives

Athens-area CEOs gathered this week to talk openly about how they have reimagined the ways they operate generous businesses. Watch the full event here. At a regional CEO forum sponsored by goBeyondProfit, a statewide alliance launched by business leaders for business leaders to spur corporate generosity and improve lives, co-host Jon Williams, CEO of Better Communities Collaborative, shared, “COVID affected the way we work in a very dramatic and intense way. People realized that there’s an opportunity to do things differently.”
ATHENS, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Tommy Nobis Center Awarded $2M Grant to Serve Youth with Disabilities

Tommy Nobis Center, a Marietta-based nonprofit that helps individuals with disabilities enter or return to employment, has been awarded a $2M grant from the Governor’s Negative Economic Impact Grant program. This funding will provide services for at least 2,000 youth with disabilities in economically disadvantaged, underserved zip codes over the next three years.
MARIETTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

SK Commercial Realty, Goldenrod Cos. Ink 367,000-Square-Foot Lease at Silver Comet Industrial Park in Paulding County

SK Commercial Realty (SKCR) and Goldenrod Companies announced today the execution of a 367,000-square-foot lease with Automann Inc. for a new distribution facility that will be located within the Silver Comet Industrial Park in Paulding County, Georgia near Atlanta. Automann will occupy the entirety of Building I, which will be...
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Cement shortage putting a damper on summer pool projects

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The construction industry is feeling the impact of the shortage of cement, which is the base ingredient that is used to make concrete. “90% of structures, from roadways, to driveways, to business buildings, to backyard additions such as pools, all of these use concrete so they are all affected by supply-chain issues,” said William Evans, a co-owners of Pool Partners in Acworth.
ACWORTH, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Amplify My Community Announces $50,000 Gift to Decatur Cooperative Ministry

Today, the nonprofit organization Amplify My Communityannounced a $50,000 gift to Decatur Cooperative Ministry (DCM) to support the organization’s efforts to prevent and alleviate homelessness and poverty in Decatur and DeKalb County. The unrestricted gift was made possible by funds generated from the Amplify Decatur Music Festival, held April 22-24, and matches the largest in Amplify’s history.
DECATUR, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Lack of Supply, Demographic Shift Fueling Build-to-Rent

The lack of housing supply, paired with the demographic shift of the last decade and how Americans live today, is driving the demand for build-to-rent communities in the Atlanta area, according to MarketNsight Principal and Chief Analyst John Hunt. Like Atlanta’s almost historically low levels of housing inventory, build-to-rent communities are a product of both the Great Recession and the COVID-19 pandemic.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Stonewood Village Shopping Center Trades in Auction for $6.15 Million

Marcus & Millichap, a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced the online auction sale of Stonewood Village Shopping Center, a 51,328-square-foot retail center in Stone Mountain, Georgia. The 17-tenant asset sold for a total purchase price of $6,457,500 or $125.80 per square foot.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Risk Control#Compensation#Employee Benefits#Cyber Insurance#Covid
metroatlantaceo.com

Harry Norman, REALTORS Represents Real Estate at 2022 Belgian U.S. Economic Mission

Announced today, Harry Norman, REALTORS will join the Belgian Economic Mission to the United States, exclusively representing the Atlanta real estate sector. With tour stops in Atlanta, New York, and Boston June 4 through June 12, HRH Princess Astrid of Belgium and 300 Belgian businesses and government officials arrive at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta June 4 through June 6. Their visit is anticipated to be the largest delegation to the city since the 1996 Olympics. The participating Belgian companies and delegates will experience B2B meetings with appointed U.S. companies, seminars, networking events, panel discussions and keynote addresses over the course of the 8-day mission.
ATLANTA, NY
metroatlantaceo.com

MARTA Expanding Railtalk-Re-Connect

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) public art program Artbound, in collaboration with the Atlanta Design Festival and Flux Projects, is reviving and expanding Railtalk-Re-Connect, a unique interactive art installation to engage fellow riders and leave positive messages of inspiration. The public art project will be installed at seven...
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Atlanta Real Estate Forum Reveals June Guest Lineup

Is it hot outside or is it just Atlanta Real Estate Forum Radio? The award-winning podcast is heating up with a sizzling lineup for June! Conversations this month touch on popular metro communities, an inside look at real estate trends, unique metro dining and more. “I am so excited for...
ATLANTA, GA
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
metroatlantaceo.com

How Atlanta is Positioning Itself as a Tech Leader While Addressing Social Issues

Atlanta has been embracing smart city technology, such as interactive kiosks and an artificial intelligence-centric non-emergency 311 system, and growing its tech sector for years. Now many local tech leaders see the city's new mayor, Andre Dickens, as a "visionary" who will advance that mission. Dickens, who took office in...
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Atlantic Station Celebrates the Start of Summer with a Full June Events Lineup

The long awaited summer season is finally here and to celebrate, Atlantic Station has a full calendar of events this month. Bring the little ones to Tot Spot, a free monthly children’s event on Atlantic Green. Wellness Wednesday continues in June with complimentary fitness classes every week with atl kula. Celebrate creativity and shop local every weekend at Maker’s Market. Looking for a new nightly activity? Consider Friday Night Live or Screen on the Green for your next night out. Check out the new all-night food festival coming straight from New York City to Atlantic Station’s Pinnacle Lot, Midnight Market. Honor the father figures in your life by spending Father’s Day with Atlantic Station’s variety of retailers, restaurants and activities. June is packed with events for the whole family to enjoy at Atlantic Station!
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Atlanta Supply Chain Software Company Gears for Global Expansion

As Atlanta supply chain technology company Skyscend Inc. prepares to expand globally, it tapped one of its investors and co-founders as chief executive. Steve Roach, former CEO of software company LSI Consulting, invested $1 million into the company and took the top leadership position in January. See more here.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

It’s a Jam-packed June at Lawrenceville Arts Center, Home of Aurora Theatre

The summer is here, the weather is hot, but Aurora Theatre has plenty of events to keep you cool in the Lawrenceville Arts Center all throughout June. Aurora Children’s Playhouse Summer Editionis back with shows every Wednesday morning while Aurora Comedy Nightsgoes al fresco welcoming iconic improv comedy from Dad’s Garage Theatre Company. Plus, audiences will flip for AKmē Instant Circus and FOUR: A Cirque Show on the Metro Waterproofing Main Stage. After the success of BLACKOUT in February, Aurora commemorates the week of Juneteenth with Summer Slam, an open mic for poetry and comedy. The featured rental this month, Dancing Stars of Gwinnett, will count two Lawrenceville City Council members among the noteworthy participants, with proceeds from the event benefitting Gwinnett Chatt Outreach. As previously announced, Aurora Theatre Academy Summer Camps begin in June in a big way with the musical theatre camp production of Disney’s The Jungle Book Kids. The hilarious farce Swindlers will end its world premiere run on the Grand Stage on June 5.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

New senior citizen gym opens in Henry County

McDONOUGH — A new 3,600-square-foot fitness center has opened at the Heritage Senior Center in McDonough. The new addition, started by the late Commissioner Gary Barham, offers seniors 25 fitness stations and four water resistance stations designed for low impact users, cardio machines and weights. It also gives seniors a 7-foot wide walking track with resistant sports flooring.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Greater Milwaukee Today

These Georgia wineries are perfect for a quick getaway

ATLANTA — Had a long week? These vineyards will help you take the edge off with style. After a long week, sometimes you just need a break. Dinner and movie can be fun. And Atlanta nightlife is filled with unique bars. But sometimes you just need something different — something elegant and relaxing. For those times, Georgia has a bevy of wineries that are each perfect destinations for your next outing. So pick up your wine glass, uncork your schedule and listen up. Here are the best Georgia wineries to help you unplug.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Former Humane Society of Northeast Georgia Director Rick Aiken dies

Rick Aiken, who led the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia as executive director from 1989 to 2013, died Sunday. He was 77. The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia said in a social media post that Aiken led a campaign for the shelter in 1998, where he built a modern shelter with all indoor kennels. He also transitioned the shelter to a no-kill facility that no longer euthanized due to space limitations. Aiken also established a low-cost spay and neuter center within the Humane Society. The center has spayed or neutered more than 90,000 pets in Georgia. Aiken retired from the position in 2013.
GEORGIA STATE

