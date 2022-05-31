ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Sister of murdered teacher in Uvalde shooting calls for gun reform legislation

CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sister of one of the teachers killed in a shooting massacre at...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Texas school police chief allegedly not told of 911 calls

As children who were trapped with a gunman inside their Uvalde classrooms called 911 begging to be saved, the school police chief Pete Arredondo had 19 officers waiting in a hallway. A state senator says Arredondo wasn't told about the calls and that there were kids still alive. Lilia Luciano shares more.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Chicago

Moms who have lost kids to gun violence honor lives of Uvalde, Texas massacre victims, call for gun reform

CHICAGO (CBS) -- They're not just a number. Eight days after the massacre in Uvalde, Texas, Chicago gun violence activists want everybody to remember the names of the 19 kids and two teachers killed at Robb Elementary School on May 24. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman spoke with one Chicago mom who has been fighting for gun reform for eight years on why those names are so important. At the event in Union Park, prayers were recited in English and Spanish – followed by the names of those who lost their lives. Honoring them in Chicago were moms who have lost their own to gun...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Texas shooting response commander didn't know about students' 911 calls during rampage, state senator says

The commander at the scene of the deadly shooting at a Texas elementary school was not informed of panicked 911 calls coming from students trapped inside the building as the massacre unfolded, a state senator said Thursday. Sen. Roland Gutierrez said the pleas for help from people inside Uvalde's Robb Elementary School on May 24 did not make their way to school district police chief Pete Arredondo.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Daily Beast

Grandma Told Shooter to Get Rid of Gun Before Uvalde Massacre

ULVADE, Texas–In the days before Salvador Ramos shot and killed 21 people at Robb Elementary School, his grandmother demanded he remove a gun from her house, according to a neighbor and a law-enforcement official familiar with the investigation. Rudy Martinez, who lives in the same neighborhood as Ramos’ family,...
UVALDE, TX
CBS News

Escaped Texas killer Gonzalo Lopez dies in police shootout

A weekslong manhunt in Texas for a convicted killer ended in a shootout Thursday night. Police say escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez shot at officers south of San Antonio and the officers fired back, killing Lopez, who's suspected of murdering a family of five earlier in the evening. Vladimir Duthiers has more.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lilia Luciano
thenewzealandtimes.com

Uvalde Police Lied: Teacher Never Left Door Open

Law enforcement tried to blame a teacher who left a door open for Uvalde’s shooting, but surveillance video shows the school employee shut the door. A Robb Elementary School employee had opened a door to carry food from a car to the classroom last Tuesday, but closed it after realizing an armed man was on the loose heading for the school, his San Antonio attorney said.
UVALDE, TX
WFAA

Father of Uvalde victim seeking temporary release from prison to attend his daughter's funeral

UVALDE, Texas — Kim Kardashian advocated on behalf of the father of a Uvalde shooting victim who sought a temporary release from prison to attend his daughter's funeral. 10-year-old Eliahana Cruz Torres was one of 19 students killed at Robb Elementary in Uvalde on May 24. Kim Kardashian said her father, Eli Torres, is currently incarcerated for a non-violent drug offense.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The Sister#Massacre#Violent Crime#Robb Elementary School
TODAY.com

'Violence is a pandemic': Trauma surgeon helped save kids after Uvalde shooting

Dr. Ronald Stewart is a trauma surgeon at University Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, the region’s Level I trauma center for adults and children. Three kids and one adult were transported to the hospital from Uvalde after last week's school shooting, in which an 18-year-old used an AR-15-style weapon and fatally shot 19 children and two teachers. This was the second time Stewart and his colleagues treated victims from a mass casualty event. The first was the 2017 shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Stewart, 63, shared his experiences with TODAY.
UVALDE, TX
CBS DFW

Texas DPS: Uvalde school police Chief Peter Arredondo not responding

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - New revelations are emerging about Uvalde school police Chief Peter Arredondo just one week after a gunman massacred 19 fourth graders and two teachers at Robb Elementary.   Arredondo, the chief of police for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, isn't responding to requests for a second interview from investigators, according to Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw.  It was Arredondo who ordered officers to remain outside during the more-than-hourlong siege at the school. People want to know why Arredondo was in a position to make that decision. And why, ultimately he did.   McCraw said during the time law enforcement was waiting to breach the classroom, children pleaded on the phone with 911 at least twice to send in police.  Law enforcement officials said Arredondo did the initial interview after the shooting but has not responded to a request made over the weekend. Agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection allegedly defied Arredondo's order, breached a classroom area and fatally shot the suspect more than an hour after the mass shooting started. 
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
talbotspy.org

Letter to Editor: The True Terror of Assault Weapons

All the patients had “large destructive wounds,” said Dr. Lillian Liao, a pediatric trauma surgeon in San Antonio. And these were the children who have so far survived the shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Here are the children and teachers who did not survive. “When a high-velocity firearm enters...
UVALDE, TX
CBS News

CBS News

474K+
Followers
55K+
Post
312M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy